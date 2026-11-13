There’s a lot more to say and celebrate about Pete Crow-Armstrong’s unanimous MVP selection and the season that was, and I’ll get into that later. Until then, other bullets …

The GM Meetings concluded in Las Vegas with about as much activity as usual, which is to say, a fair bit of chatter, but only a few lesser signings actually completed. That doesn’t mean the offseason won’t be reshaped by the looming lockout – I think everyone rightly suspects it will be – but it does suggest things won’t be THAT much different this time around than back in 2021 before that lockout. Folks expecting a mad flurry of deals at the very start of the offseason have been disappointed. Those deals will come, but it seems like a big squeeze in the final week of November is more likely than an early rush.

As for the Cubs, specifically, I’ll keep my flag planted that this offseason might take a pretty normal shape for how they do things: some minor moves up front, then some significant moves around the Winter Meetings (which, this year won’t take place, so we’re calling that the final few days before the lockout), and then a number of opportunistic moves just before Spring Training.

In other words, by the end of it all – whenever that comes – it’ll look like a fine, typical Cubs offseason. I am not projecting them to do anything extraordinary or bizarre just because there’s a lockout smack in the middle, and nothing that occurred this week in Las Vegas changed that thinking.

For what it’s worth, Cubs GM Carter Hawkins described the week at the GM Meetings as pretty normal.

There’s a chance that the lockout could turn into litigation instead of a negotiating standoff:

The gist of the approach is that the players would disclaim the MLB Players Association as their union. Then, the legal argument would be that the owners locking out all the players is an illegal restraint on trade (i.e., an antitrust violation). There’s that whole antitrust exemption to deal with, but courts have signaled for years that they don’t know if that should continue to hold up as some special judicial carveout for MLB. And if the players got around that, they very well might win their case or force the owners to settle, because the financial risks of a league-wide antitrust violation would be massive.

… of course, the problem there is that the union would’ve been disbanded, and I have no clue what happens to all the financial protections that had otherwise been provided to the players. With no union and no CBA, do all the player contracts … just go poof? Is everyone suddenly a free agent, like any other employee without a contract in any other business market? That could be great for a lot of players (most players?), but a disaster for some others. Quite a nuclear option, and the ensuing EXTREME mess for the sport is probably why this is being floated now.

Yordan Alvarez was the unanimous MVP in the AL, with Junior Caminero a near-unanimous number two:

Judge-less and Ohtani-less:

All four Cy Young/MVP awards were unanimous this year, which is apparently the first time that has happened. All four seemed pretty obvious to me, so I don’t know that this year fundamentally proves anything overall about the nature of player evaluation, but I do wonder if there’s a little something to this point:

Ozzie Albies received a 6th place MVP vote, by the way, after hitting .237/.293/.392/86 wRC+, posting so-so defensive metrics, and totaling 1.1 WAR. He had eleven TEAMMATES with a higher WAR this year.

Kinda crazy that this has never happened before:

Because he is out of minor league options, Kevin Alcantara will, almost by definition, be given all the chances in the world in Spring Training to make the big league roster. His ability to play all over the outfield will help, but he’s still going to have to at least be a productive hitter against lefties to justify that fourth outfielder job, especially on a roster that might feature a whole lot of mixing and matching in the corner outfield spots.

Good to see he continues to rake in the DR, though:

I chuckled:

Terry Francona on managing Michael Jordan is an interesting story:

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