I know the first thing every Blackhawks fan wants to hear/read about right now is how strong Chicago’s pipeline remains, and how well people around the league and scouting community regard their collection of prospects. But, it’s still good to see the Hawks mentioned among the best pipelines in the NHL.

This week, David St-Louis and Mitchell Brown at Elite Prospects put together two prospect ranking pieces. The first is a massive ranking of 350 (yes, 350!) affiliated prospects. The second is ranking the top organizational pipelines in the league.

The Blackhawks ranked second in the league in their view (behind San Jose), placing 14 players in their top 350. Five Blackhawks players were included in their top 60 overall, led by two players — Anton Frondell and Roman Kantserov — who have graduated out of our Blackhawks prospect rankings (and soon will from others’). A third player currently on Chicago’s NHL roster, goaltender Drew Commesso, also made their rankings.

Here are the Blackhawks players and prospects who made their list (and where they ranked overall):

I found it interesting that they only ranked four Sharks prospects higher than 142 — Ivar Stenberg (2), Joshua Ravensbergen (23), Keaton Verhoeff (34) and Ryan Lin (47) — and they had fewer players (13) ranked in the top 350 overall than the Blackhawks, yet they claimed the top spot.

Here’s part of what St-Louis and Brown wrote about the Blackhawks placing second overall in their team rankings:

One or more of Václav Nestrašil, Sacha Boisvert, Mason West, or Marek Vanacker could become a middle-six forward for the club. The most likely candidate, Václav Nestrašil, continues to show the most improvement post-draft and the kind of power playmaker capabilities the team needs. The biggest hope in the pool, however, is that Xavier Villeneuve puts himself on track to become the offensive centrepiece of the Hawks’ defence, playing a Lane Hutson-like role.

After that portion of their team write-up, I wanted to see more of what they had to say about Nestrašil, our No. 1 prospect in the Blackhawks’ pipeline right now (with Frondell and Kantserov graduated). Here’s part of what they had to say about the UMass forward:

In offensive-friendly environments, Nestrašil’s handling and playmaking ability shine. His reach helps him on non-perfect receptions. After corralling the puck, he transitions to creative and deft passing skills to advance play. When his playmaking ability flashes, it’s impressive: landing passes across the ice, hooking pucks into space, and turning wall touches into plays to the middle. At his size, the fluidity as an in-motion handler is rare. When games turn into tight-checking contests, he protects pucks, disrupts opponents with his size, and causes havoc at the net-front area. Additionally, Nestrašil uses his motor to track down puck carriers, engage in battles with intensity, and block lanes with his reach and activity. Bringing his physicality into every game and turning high-end skill flashes into guaranteed impact on a game-to-game basis is the next step for Nestrašil. Adding a step of explosiveness as a skater would also open up more space for him. Naturally, he has room to fill out his frame as he gets older, which could help him become a dominant force even further. If he takes another step this season, we could be looking at Nestrašil as a foundational piece for Chicago in their middle six, especially as a player who complements their current NHL roster perfectly

Blackhawks forward Nick Lardis

Missing Blackhawks: Where’s Nick Lardis (Again)?

As I have written in the past with other rankings, I find it interesting that Nick Lardis is not mentioned here. I struggle to think he’s somehow graduated from their rankings while Commesso remains. Maybe it’s an oversight? I struggle to believe there are 350 (at least) affiliated prospects/players who are better than Lardis, even if he’s skating in Rockford right now.

Again, I present all of these rankings for your consideration and for the sake of comparing how varying outlets and analysts view the Blackhawks’ collection of prospects now and into the future. This is a tremendous overall effort by the great team at Elite Prospects, and I value their opinions and view of young talent in the NHL and on its way there.

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