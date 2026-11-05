Bears Bits: Sunday Night Skid, Jeffery Simmons’ First Week, More

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Sunday marks the third straight primetime game for the Chicago Bears as they take on the Buccaneers at Soldier Field. They beat the Patriots on TNF, beat the Seahawks on MNF, and now, before their bye week, they’ll host the Bucs on Sunday Night Football. They may have won two in a row in primetime, and the Bucs may be the least worrisome of the trio of primetime opponents they’ve faced, but SNF hasn’t been friendly to Chicago in recent years.

As Brendan Sugrue pointed out, the Bears have lost nine straight games on NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast. Add the two playoff games and the 2019 season opener against the Packers, all on NBC, and you get 12 straight losses on the Peacock network. You have to go back to December 2018, nearly eight years ago, for the last Bears victory on NBC against the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, the streak started when the Bears lost to the Eagles in January 2019 … the Double Doink game.

Sunday’s contest against the Bucs also marks the first time since 2019 that they’ve been on SNF during the regular season at Soldier Field, a 26-3 beatdown by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Remember when we all watched that game after riding high on the Trubisky Train for a year-ish-plus, and said, ‘oh yeah, that’s what a real franchise quarterback looks like’ in Mahomes.

This time around, things are different. Caleb Williams is that quarterback. Ben Johnson is the Andy Reid in the comparison, though he hasn’t accomplished enough yet to be in his rarefied air. If anyone can provide me confidence that Chicago can snap their SNF skid this week, it’s those two. Oh, and Jeffery Simmons. Holy cow, man.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Speaking of Simmons, Sun-Times’ Jason Lieser has a good story today on Simmons’ first week in Chicago, which has been as flawless as you could have imagined. From buying into the culture to wrecking the football game in Seattle to picking up trash in the locker room afterward, Simmons is quickly endearing himself to fans and teammates alike in Chicago.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell knows all too well what it’s like to play Jeffery Simmons. He told reporters in Tampa this week that when he went up against him in high school in Mississippi, “it wasn’t good.”

“We played against them in the first round of the playoffs, and it was bad,” Gainwell said with a smile in the Bucs locker room after practice on Wednesday (via Greg Auman on X).

Former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt explained the importance of having an elite defensive tackle on a segment of today’s Spiegel & Holmes show on 104.3 The Score. “I promise you, Tampa Bay is sitting there saying, ‘How are we going to block Simmons?'”

FOX 32’s Devan Kaney asked rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad today about veteran Jaylon Johnson and his performance thus far this season: “He knows he gotta be better; we all know he gotta play better.” Here’s the full quote from Muhammad, who discussed how hard it is to play cornerback in the league these days:

According to The Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Bears cornerback and special teamer Josh Blackwell has been named the team’s nominee for the 2026 USAA Salute to Service Award. Blackwell is active in community outreach and regularly visits the Great Lakes Naval Station.

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