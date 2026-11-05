Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report: Egbuka Back; Wirfs, Diaby Out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned to the practice field on Thursday, preparing for their SNF contest against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Linebacker Yaya Diaby (knee) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (toe) were the two big names who did not participate today. Additionally, wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and running back Bucky Irving were given veteran rest days on Thursday.

Despite playing in the Bucs’ last two contests, quarterback Baker Mayfield is still listed on the injury report as he continues to recover from a dislocated throwing thumb. Since returning, Mayfield has completed 7-of-14 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Last week, he completed zero of his three pass attempts.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been dealing with a foot injury and did not participate on Wednesday, but was a full participant today, and you can probably bet on him starting Sunday in Chicago.

Here’s the Chicago Bears injury report for Sunday’s contest.

MORE: Chicago Bears Injury Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 Injury Report