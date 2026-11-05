D’Marco Jackson Joins the Chicago Bears Week 9 Injury Report

An update to the Week 9 Chicago Bears injury report is here.

Unfortunately, it isn’t a welcome one.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson is a new addition to the Bears’ injury report. Jackson is listed as a non-participant after Thursday’s practice because of an ankle injury. Chicago’s first injury report came late on Wednesday night and didn’t include Jackson. So seeing him here on Thursday makes me feel uneasy about his availability for the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Jackson has played in all eight of the Bears’ games this season. He has even made six starts. The 28-year-old linebacker has 21 total tackles and an interception while playing on 50 percent of the defensive snaps. Jackson got a game ball from Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson after the team’s win against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. An interception of a pass thrown by Pats quarterback Drake Maye turned out to be a key component of Chicago’s Week 7 win.

This team has options at linebacker, so it’s not the end of the world if Jackson has to sit out. But I’d rather go in with a healthy group of linebackers before facing off against a fierce Tampa Bay rushing attack.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (48) intercepts the ball against New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears Injury Report Update — Nov. 5, 2026

More notes from the Bears injury report:

Joining Jackson with “DNP” next to their name on the injury report are running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) and left guard Joe Thuney (rest). No need to worry about Thuney getting a veteran’s rest day.

Some encouraging news from the Bears injury report, as a pair of players have been upgraded to limited participants. Offensive lineman Theo Benedet (shoulder) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (groin) went from being listed as DNP to practicing in a limited capacity. Friday’s Bears injury report will tell us about their status for Sunday’s game.

WEEK 9 PREVIEW — BEARS VS. BUCCANEERS

Cornerback Malik Muhammad (toe) remains limited in practice. That’s five in a row for Muhammad as a limited participant.

We’ll round out with some good news, as linebacker T.J. Edwards (personal) was back at practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice.

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