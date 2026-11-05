BN Bears Podcast Ep. 46: Jeffery Simmons Trade, Caleb Williams’ Adjustment & Bucs SNF Preview

The Bears are 6-2, fresh off another convincing win, and they just added one of the NFL’s premier defensive linemen. The Bleacher Nation Bears Podcast digs into a week that significantly changed Chicago’s season outlook.

Hosts Luis Medina, Patrick Flowers, and Matt Rooney react to the acquisition of Jeffery Simmons, arguably the Bears’ biggest trade since Khalil Mack. After watching Simmons wreck a game on Monday Night Football, Bears fans don’t need much convincing about what he can add to this defense. The guys discuss what his arrival means for the defensive front and just how much Chicago raised its ceiling with the move.

The conversation also turns to Caleb Williams, who may have to rely less on his legs while managing a hamstring issue. Even with that limitation, Williams keeps finding ways to make the offense work, and the crew discusses what his recent play says about his development and the versatility of Ben Johnson’s offense.

Finally, the guys turn their attention to a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, breaking down what they’re watching for as Chicago tries to keep rolling and improve on their 6-2 start.

You can listen to Episode 46 wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and we’ve also embedded the YouTube recording here for your convenience!

BN Bears Podcast Ep. 46