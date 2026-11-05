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Bears vs. Buccaneers: Everything You Need to Know For Week 9
By Patrick K. Flowers,6 days ago
The Chicago Bears’ run of primetime games, which has seen them hit all three major standalone platforms in recent weeks, ends Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field. Chicago beat New England on TNF two weeks ago, the Seahawks on MNF earlier this week, and will look to complete the primetime sweep with a win against the Bucs on SNF before heading into the bye week.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 matchup.
Game Info
Chicago Bears (2026: 6-2) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2026: 3-5)
TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Chris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)
Streaming: NFL+ (Chicago Area), Peacock
Radio: ESPN 1000 AM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie); LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos)
Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT
Site: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL.
Referee: Ron Torbert
Odds: Bears -6.5, O/U 47.5 (via BetMGM)
Bears Projected Starters
Offense
- QB – Caleb Williams
- RB – D’Andre Swift
- WR – Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond
- TE – Colston Loveland
- OL – Theo Benedet (Q), Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright
Defense
- DL – Austin Booker, Grady Jarrett (Q), Jeffery Simmons, James Lynch
- LB – Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D’Marco Jackson
- CB – Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon
- S – Cam Lewis, Dillon Thieneman
Specialists
- Cairo Santos (kicker), Tory Taylor (punter, holder), Scott Daly (long snapper), Zavion Thomas, Kalif Raymond (kick and punt returner)
Buccaneers Projected Starters
Offense
- QB – Baker Mayfield
- RB – Bucky Irving
- WR – Emeka Egbuka (Q), Chris Godwin Jr., Ted Hurst III
- TE – Cade Otton
- OL – Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke
Defense
- DL – Clijah Kancey, Vita Vea, A’Shawn Robinson
- LB – Ruben Bain Jr., Alex Anzalone, Josiah Trotter, David Walker
- CB – Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish
- S – Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith (Q)
Specialists
- Chase McLaughlin (kicker), Riley Dixon (punter, holder), Evan Deckers (long snapper), Kameron Johnson, Tez Johnson (kick and punt returner)