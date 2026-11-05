Bears vs. Buccaneers: Everything You Need to Know For Week 9

The Chicago Bears’ run of primetime games, which has seen them hit all three major standalone platforms in recent weeks, ends Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field. Chicago beat New England on TNF two weeks ago, the Seahawks on MNF earlier this week, and will look to complete the primetime sweep with a win against the Bucs on SNF before heading into the bye week.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 matchup.

Game Info

Chicago Bears (2026: 6-2) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2026: 3-5)

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Chris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Streaming: NFL+ (Chicago Area), Peacock

Radio: ESPN 1000 AM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie); LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos)

Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT

Site: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL.

Referee: Ron Torbert

Odds: Bears -6.5, O/U 47.5 (via BetMGM)

Bears Projected Starters

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a defensive play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Offense

QB – Caleb Williams

– Caleb Williams RB – D’Andre Swift

– D’Andre Swift WR – Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond

– Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond TE – Colston Loveland

– Colston Loveland OL – Theo Benedet (Q), Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright

Defense

DL – Austin Booker, Grady Jarrett (Q), Jeffery Simmons, James Lynch

– Austin Booker, Grady Jarrett (Q), Jeffery Simmons, James Lynch LB – Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D’Marco Jackson

– Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D’Marco Jackson CB – Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon

– Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon S – Cam Lewis, Dillon Thieneman

Specialists

Cairo Santos (kicker), Tory Taylor (punter, holder), Scott Daly (long snapper), Zavion Thomas, Kalif Raymond (kick and punt returner)

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates a four-yard rushing touchdown scored by running back Bucky Irving (7) against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Buccaneers Projected Starters

Offense

QB – Baker Mayfield

– Baker Mayfield RB – Bucky Irving

– Bucky Irving WR – Emeka Egbuka (Q), Chris Godwin Jr., Ted Hurst III

– Emeka Egbuka (Q), Chris Godwin Jr., Ted Hurst III TE – Cade Otton

– Cade Otton OL – Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke

Defense

DL – Clijah Kancey, Vita Vea, A’Shawn Robinson

– Clijah Kancey, Vita Vea, A’Shawn Robinson LB – Ruben Bain Jr., Alex Anzalone, Josiah Trotter, David Walker

– Ruben Bain Jr., Alex Anzalone, Josiah Trotter, David Walker CB – Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish

– Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish S – Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith (Q)

Specialists

Chase McLaughlin (kicker), Riley Dixon (punter, holder), Evan Deckers (long snapper), Kameron Johnson, Tez Johnson (kick and punt returner)

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