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NFL

Bears vs. Buccaneers: Everything You Need to Know For Week 9

By Patrick K. Flowers,

6 days ago

The Chicago Bears’ run of primetime games, which has seen them hit all three major standalone platforms in recent weeks, ends Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field. Chicago beat New England on TNF two weeks ago, the Seahawks on MNF earlier this week, and will look to complete the primetime sweep with a win against the Bucs on SNF before heading into the bye week.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 matchup.

Game Info

Chicago Bears (2026: 6-2) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2026: 3-5)

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Chris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)
Streaming: NFL+ (Chicago Area), Peacock
Radio: ESPN 1000 AM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie); LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos)

Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT
Site: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL.
Referee: Ron Torbert
Odds: Bears -6.5, O/U 47.5 (via BetMGM)

Bears Projected Starters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33D9pb_1Gnsts5400
Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a defensive play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Offense

  • QB – Caleb Williams
  • RB – D’Andre Swift
  • WR – Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond
  • TE – Colston Loveland
  • OL – Theo Benedet (Q), Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright

Defense

  • DL – Austin Booker, Grady Jarrett (Q), Jeffery Simmons, James Lynch
  • LB – Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D’Marco Jackson
  • CB – Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon
  • S – Cam Lewis, Dillon Thieneman

Specialists

  • Cairo Santos (kicker), Tory Taylor (punter, holder), Scott Daly (long snapper), Zavion Thomas, Kalif Raymond (kick and punt returner)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAHSV_1Gnsts5400
Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates a four-yard rushing touchdown scored by running back Bucky Irving (7) against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Buccaneers Projected Starters

Offense

  • QB – Baker Mayfield
  • RB – Bucky Irving
  • WR – Emeka Egbuka (Q), Chris Godwin Jr., Ted Hurst III
  • TE – Cade Otton
  • OL – Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke

Defense

  • DL – Clijah Kancey, Vita Vea, A’Shawn Robinson
  • LB – Ruben Bain Jr., Alex Anzalone, Josiah Trotter, David Walker
  • CB – Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish
  • S – Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith (Q)

Specialists

  • Chase McLaughlin (kicker), Riley Dixon (punter, holder), Evan Deckers (long snapper), Kameron Johnson, Tez Johnson (kick and punt returner)

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