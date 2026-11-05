Free Agent Price Tag Projections on Outgoing Cubs Free Agents

Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly, Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Source: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With a number of free agent contract projection articles dropping this week, I thought it would be worthwhile gathering up a consensus on outgoing Chicago Cubs free agents. For one thing, I was just curious how the third party evaluators foresee the price tags (sometimes we’re too close to it, so to speak, to accurately project Cubs players). For another thing, I wanted a bit of a foundation upon which to discuss possible returns to the Cubs.

The following chart has the projections for the top Cubs free agents by FanGraphs, MLB Trade Rumors, ESPN, and The Athletic.

Cubs Free Agent Contract Projections What the Experts Expect Years / total value, AAV in parentheses. Sources: FanGraphs, MLB Trade Rumors, ESPN, The Athletic. Tap a column to sort. Sort outlet columns by: Player ↕ FanGraphs ↕ MLBTR ↕ ESPN ↕ The Athletic ↕ Avg. AAV ↕ Seiya Suzuki 4/$96M ($24.0M) 4/$105M ($26.2M) 4/$90M ($22.5M) 4/$108M ($27.0M) $24.9M Ian Happ 3/$60M ($20.0M) 3/$45M ($15.0M) 3/$48M ($16.0M) 3/$60M ($20.0M) $17.8M Clay Holmes 3/$51M ($17.0M) 3/$45M ($15.0M) 2/$35M ($17.5M) 3/$57M ($19.0M) $17.1M Kevin Gausman 2/$44M ($22.0M) 2/$44M ($22.0M) 3/$51M ($17.0M) 2/$40M ($20.0M) $20.2M Shota Imanaga 2/$37.5M ($18.8M) 2/$40M ($20.0M) 2/$40M ($20.0M) 2/$34M ($17.0M) $18.9M Matthew Boyd 2/$30M ($15.0M) 1/$13M 1/$10M 1/$15M $13.2M David Peterson 2/$22M ($11.0M) 2/$24M ($12.0M) 1/$11M Unranked* $11.3M Carson Kelly 2/$20M ($10.0M) 2/$20M ($10.0M) 2/$17M ($8.5M) 1/$9M $9.4M * Not in The Athletic’s rankings, so presumably no more than about 1 year / $10M. Peterson’s average uses the other three outlets. Avg. AAV is the simple average of each outlet’s projected AAV.

Among my reactions and thoughts:

The consensus on Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ at four and three years, respectively, is a little surprising to me, as I think Suzuki might be able to get five years, and Happ may ultimately get two. The Qualifying Offer is a ding on Suzuki, I suppose, as are the defensive marks prior to 2026. Happ's AAV projections don't strike me as too out of whack, though, and it wouldn't SHOCK me if he landed 3/$60M, even if I'd predict something more like 3/$50M if going to three years.

As far as Suzuki, well, if his price tag actually does land at four years and something less than $100 million, I suddenly think the Cubs should have a whole lot more incentive to try to re-sign him (unless they're landing Tarik Skubal).

Any of the one-year deals mentioned there for Matthew Boyd or David Peterson would be quite fine by me as part of multiple starting pitcher additions. The ESPN numbers, in particular, would feel like a steal. I think Peterson will be able to get multiple years if he wants, and it wouldn't surprise me for Boyd, either.

I don't see any reason Carson Kelly won't get at least those two years around that $10M AAV mark, and I have my doubts that the Cubs will go there.

Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes at two or three years and only $17 to $20 million per year? Where do I sign up, especially for Holmes? Heck, even at his highest projected price tag, three years and $57 million, that seems like a super easy win. I have to believe Holmes will get more than that, won't he?