Bears-Seahawks Monday Night Football Game Posts Historic Numbers For ESPN

The Chicago Bears are must-see TV.

And I’m not the only one saying it.

Fans are saying it by how they’re tuning in to watch this team in record numbers.

This is mind-blowing stuff:

What impresses me more than ratings is how the Bears are playing in these games. They’ve won two games on Monday Night Football this season and a Thursday Night Football showdown. In those wins, they’ve beaten last year’s Super Bowl champ (the Seahawks), last year’s runner-up (the Patriots), and the Eagles — a 2025 playoff team and the champs the year before. This is outstanding what the Bears are doing right now. I hope you’re appreciating it in the moment, because it hasn’t always been like this … and there is no guarantee the good times will last forever.

What Makes the Chicago Bears Must-See TV in 2026?

So … how did we get here? Well, it’s quite simple…

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

THE OFFENSE IS BALLING OUT

Head Coach Ben Johnson has this team operating at a high level, and it starts on offense. The offense is top-10 in scoring (26.8 points per game, 8th best in the league) and yardage (387.3, 3rd) entering this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Caleb Williams is a star and continues taking his game to new heights every week. If not for his injury, Williams would be on pace for a 4,000-yard passing season. The offensive line remains strong despite a new center and a revolving door at left tackle. Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland have overcome slow starts and are rounding into form. Watching this offense is a treat, which is a night-and-day difference from previous teams when it felt like watching that side of the ball was a chore.

THE DEFENSE IS FINDING ITS GROOVE

Let’s not forget about the defense. This unit ranks eighth in scoring (20 points per game allowed) and seventh in yardage (305.8) through eight games. Technically, the Bears have a top-10 defense *AND* a top-10 offense. It’s too early to tell how this group will look after Jeffery Simmons gets comfortable with his new teammates, but the early returns are great. No complaints here!

Before Simmons’ arrival, it took a real team effort to field a competitive defense. Rookies Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad did a fair amount of heavy lifting early in the season. The return of cornerback Kyler Gordon added an explosive playmaker who is giving opposing offenses something to think about in game prep. But as we saw on MNF, Simmons is a game-changer at the line of scrimmage who makes everyone better. Defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs all benefit from Simmons lining up in the trenches.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

DON’T FORGET ABOUT THE SPECIAL TEAMS

Heck, even the special teams unit has had some moments. Austin Booker, who said in October that he’d welcome more playing time on defense, blocked a field goal on Monday Night Football. This coaching staff has made it clear that special teams excellence can lead to more playing time on offense and defense, so the timing of the blocked kick is notable. Punter Tory Taylor is in the midst of his best year as a pro, thanks in part to his “banana ball” punt. Cairo Santos appears to be turning the corner since making a career-long 58-yard field goal to seal the win against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

The Bears being a ratings draw should surprise nobody. This team puts up bonkers ratings numbers for the NFL’s media partners even in mediocre or non-competitive seasons. Credit Bears fans for tuning in in droves to watch their favorite team, even during lean years — of which there have been plenty. This fan base’s commitment to this franchise through thick and thin is admirable. Frankly, the Bears building a winning team in 2025 and continuing their winning ways in 2026 feels like a payoff after all the hard times we’ve been through. Let’s keep the good times rolling.

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