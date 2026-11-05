Another RB Injury: Zavier Scott Is Going On IR

The Chicago Bears are dealing with yet another running back injury.

Kyle Monangai has missed the last four games with toe and thumb injuries and was a DNP on the latest injury report. Now, Zavier Scott joins the parade of injured backs. One day after landing on the first injury report ahead of the team’s Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Scott is going on injured reserve.

The Tribune’s Brad Biggs has details:

Zavier Scott Goes On Injured Reserve — What’s Next For the Bears?

I suppose that the silver lining here is that it doesn’t sound like it is a season-ending injury for Scott, who — as Biggs points out — has made an impact as a special teams player. That the Bears elevated him from the practice squad and signed him onto the active roster speaks to how they value him in that phase of the game. Biggs mentioning a potential return for Scott after a minimum stay on injured reserve is encouraging. That said, I wish I felt encouraged about the team’s options at running back with Monangai on the mend and Scott going on injured reserve.

Don’t get me wrong. I love what D’Andre Swift is doing out of the backfield. He has been running his backside off while carrying the load. And he’s needed to do it, too, because the injury bug has not made it easy for members of this backfield. But I do worry about keeping him fresh for the long haul. Roschon Johnson has had some flashes. With Scott out and Monangai’s status still up in the air, Johnson is in a spot to continue getting looks and touches out of the backfield. But it becomes highly questionable after you get past Johnson on the depth chart.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift (4) and wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrate after scoring against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Bears have just one running back on their practice squad, and it is preseason standout Salvon Ahmed. I thought Ahmed played well enough in the summer to make a strong case for inclusion on the Week 1 roster. He didn’t make the cut, but landed on the practice squad. I can see the Bears flexing him onto the game-day roster this weekend. However, we can cross that bridge when we get to it.

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