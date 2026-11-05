The Chicago Cubs Have Three-ish, Four-ish Silver Slugger Finalists

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Source: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This year’s finalists list for the best offensive seasons in baseball features three Chicago Cubs players (and the team as a whole, so count that however you like), each deserving of some recognition, and each – I think – genuinely in the mix to win a Silver Slugger.

The National League finalists:

The Cubs are in the mix as the top offense in the National League, which they should get if you were going by the slash line (.251/.339/.428/114 wRC+, best in baseball (as well as the best wOBA)). The Cubs’ 850 runs scored was also tops in baseball.

In the outfield, Pete Crow-Armstrong paced the National League in just about everything, so he’s gotta be right there. Seiya Suzuki was certainly deserving of a finalist spot, given that he’s in the top ten in homers, RBI, runs, and wRC+. James Wood is going to take one of the other two spots, so it really comes down to whether Suzuki gets that third spot.

At third base, Max Muncy has Alex Bregman by one point in wRC+ and by one home, but Bregman has the lead in runs and RBI, plus doubles and triples. It’s a very close call.

The American League finalists: