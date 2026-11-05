Here’s How Caleb Williams Has Taken His Game to Another Level In Year 3

I’m fascinated by how Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams continues to find new ways to improve his game.

The latest was highlighted in this piece by FOX Sports NFL writer Steven Ruiz, who shares some mind-blowing data that captures how Williams is marrying his impeccable improvisational skills outside the pocket with high-octane efficiency while playing in the pocket:

You can count the number of times Williams turns down an open target or leaves a clean pocket on one hand and still have a few free fingers. According to PFF, Williams has scrambled from a clean pocket on 1.8% of his dropbacks, which is lower than most quarterbacks and just 0.1% higher than Matthew Stafford, who’s basically immobile at this point. Chicago’s budding star really leaves the pocket only when he’s forced out — and from there, he becomes one of the league’s most effective playmakers. Williams is supplementing that out-of-structure magic with top-level efficiency within structure. No quarterback averages more expected points added per dropback from a clean pocket. On those plays, Williams’ time to throw drops to 2.72 seconds, which ties him with the Lions’ Jared Goff, the quarterback Williams supposedly needed to be more like to fit in Johnson’s scheme.

FUN FACT: The Bears Haven’t Trailed Since Caleb Williams Returned

Bears fans know that Williams’ harshest critics would point to his accuracy numbers, efficiency rates, and the difference in production inside the pocket versus outside and highlight that as a reason to suggest what he did was fluky. But now that he is one of the league’s most accurate passers and is showing he can win with consistency from within the pocket, the haters are running out of excuses. That sucks for them, but it’s great for us.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams’ Improvement Should Quiet His Critics

Beyond his improvements as a pocket passer and a decision-maker, another area I come away impressed with having watched Caleb Williams, is his command of the team. I began the previous sentence thinking that I wanted to end it with “command of the offense.” But that would only tell part of the story. It is an important part, mind you. Williams looks to have complete control of Ben Johnson’s offense, which I’m sure pleases the second-year head coach to no end. That said, you can see that Williams has command of the team. Offense. Defense. Special teams. Williams has connections with players at every level. To be able to do that as a Year 3 quarterback is impressive.

We know his involvement with the offense, so I’ll save some words there. But we’ve also seen him linking up with newcomer Jeffery Simmons. And we’ve heard him publicly support kicker Cairo Santos. This is his squad. He is the unquestioned leader. It shows up in the huddle, during plays, on the sidelines, and after games. If you haven’t noticed it yet, you will now that I’ve mentioned it. In the meantime, here are some clips that I think capture the spirit of my angle:

I’ve been covering the Bears here at BN since 2017, but I’ve not seen anything like what we’re seeing from Chicago’s QB1. The Bears are winning because, and not in spite of, their quarterback. What a time to be alive.

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