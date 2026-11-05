Bulls Assign Nic Claxton, Dailyn Swain to G League: What It Means for Their Roles

New Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton’s team debut could be impending sooner rather than later!

Claxton has missed all of the team’s preseason and regular season thus far with a lingering hamstring strain.

Ahead of a miserable 135-105 loss against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, head coach Tiago Splitter reiterated that Claxton was still progressing on schedule, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Johnson predicted that Claxton might suit up for the first time on Sunday, in a rematch against the loaded Philadelphia 76ers.

Chicago Bulls guard Dailyn Swain drives against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Two Very Different Bulls G League Assignments

Now, the Bulls themselves have announced that Claxton and rookie wing Dailyn Swain have been assigned to Chicago’s NBAGL affiliate in Hoffman Estates, the Windy City Bulls.

For Claxton, this is encouraging news. The same can’t be said for Swain.

Obviously, Claxton must really be on the mend if he’s ready to get reps with the Windy City Bulls. Acquired to be a stabilizing, rim-rolling lob threat, the athletic big man has been felt in absentia. Chicago can’t stop anyone around the rack. The Bulls are also one of the league’s worst defensive rebounding teams. Claxton could help in both those departments.

If he can rehab his value a bit on this lackluster Bulls club, maybe Claxton can earn a ticket out of town. Bulls EVP of basketball operations Bryson Graham would probably be happy to offload the remaining two years and $44.5 million owed to Claxton.

Claxton’s return couldn’t arrive a moment too soon. His top backup, Jalen Smith (who’s really better suited to a power forward role anyway), departed the Knicks game with a left finger injury. Although Smith expects to return soon, too, nothing is guaranteed. Third-stringer Zach Collins was a foul machine against New York on Wednesday, racking up five whistles in 14:02. He departed the game for a locker room consult with the team’s personal trainer, according to Johnson.

In his prime, Claxton was a rebounding machine and had an explosive burst around the rim. He could help the Bulls with second-chance opportunities and as a lob threat.

The healthy assignment of Swain to the G League is a bit more ominous.

A sign that Swain won’t crack Tiago Splitter’s rotation any time soon, it suggests that Swain is going to get more run in a developmental capacity elsewhere. Given how horrible the Bulls proper have been (while doling out big minutes to clear works-in-progress Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis), it’s frustrating that Swain isn’t seen as being worthy of a look at that level. At least he’ll get some real run with Windy City.

The No. 15 pick out of Texas in this year’s draft, Swain was awkwardly slotted in as a backup point guard during his Summer League and preseason tilts with the team. While he was a solid ball handler in college, he was never projected to be a major distributor in the pros. Swain has only appeared in two contests (both blowouts), averaging 9.4 mop-up minutes a night.

He actually enjoyed an intriguing preseason, though, flashing his athleticism and passing game while playing real minutes.

Maybe playing alongside two-way signings Tobe Awaka, Jaylin Sellers, and Jordan Hawkins could help Swain recover his confidence a bit. According to the Chicago Sun-Times’Joe Cowley, Swain expressed excitement at the opportunity.

“It’s an opportunity to get live reps,” Swain said. “Obviously being out of the rotation up here, so I feel like it’s an opportunity to develop, work on the things, so that’s how I look at it.”

Chicago’s brutal schedule won’t let up until a Nov. 18 meeting with the Brooklyn Nets. Will we see Claxton and/or Swain logging major minutes on the main roster before then? Claxton, at least, seems likely to be ready in time to face his last team.

Swain may need further G League seasoning before he earns Tiago Splitter’s trust.