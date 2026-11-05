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Blackhawks at Lightning — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread
By Tab Bamford,4 days ago
Yes, the Chicago Blackhawks are still the lone remaining team in the NHL without a road win this season. Yes, the Blackhawks lost a game less than 24 hours ago. But the Hawks did show signs of fighting back and competing in the final 40 minutes against a very good, dialed-in Florida Panthers team. And they get a chance to run it back on the other side of the state of Florida tonight.
Note: with the Blackhawks playing back-to-back, there isn’t a morning skate. I’m projecting a lineup for tonight below. We’ll see what it looks like when they warm-up on the ice. Also, the lineup posted by the Lightning in their pregame piece includes former Blackhawks forward Dominic James, who was assigned to their AHL affiliate on Wednesday. So… stay tuned for warm-ups.
Broadcast Info
Puck Drop: 6:00 PM CT
TV / Streaming: CHSN
Radio: WGN 720 AM
Expected Lineups
Tampa Bay Lightning
Jake Guentzel – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Gage Goncalves
Ilya Mikheyev – Zemgus Girgensons(?) – Pontus Holmberg
Jeff Viel – Conor Geekie
JJ Moser – Max Crozier
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman – John Carlson
Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Injury Report
Chicago Blackhawks
- Bowen Byram (upper-body) is on IR. Patrick Kane (upper-body) is out.
Tampa Bay Lightning
- Yanni Gourde (hip) is still on IR but is reportedly close to returning. We’ll see if James’ demotion means he’s ready now or not quite yet.
What to Watch For
- Nazar scored twice last night, including finally finishing on a breakaway. He’s had so many chances not go in, maybe the dam finally broke last night and he’s ready to go on a heater.
- Bedard has three goals and six assists in his last seven games. He was physical and driving play last night. He’s leading by example.
- Kantserov comes into the game tonight leading all rookies with seven goals. He’s been dynamic and hasn’t had problems finishing around the net. Stay hot!