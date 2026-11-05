Blackhawks at Lightning — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Yes, the Chicago Blackhawks are still the lone remaining team in the NHL without a road win this season. Yes, the Blackhawks lost a game less than 24 hours ago. But the Hawks did show signs of fighting back and competing in the final 40 minutes against a very good, dialed-in Florida Panthers team. And they get a chance to run it back on the other side of the state of Florida tonight.

Note: with the Blackhawks playing back-to-back, there isn’t a morning skate. I’m projecting a lineup for tonight below. We’ll see what it looks like when they warm-up on the ice. Also, the lineup posted by the Lightning in their pregame piece includes former Blackhawks forward Dominic James, who was assigned to their AHL affiliate on Wednesday. So… stay tuned for warm-ups.

Broadcast Info

Puck Drop: 6:00 PM CT

TV / Streaming: CHSN

Radio: WGN 720 AM

Expected Lineups

Tampa Bay Lightning

Jake Guentzel – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev – Zemgus Girgensons(?) – Pontus Holmberg

Jeff Viel – Conor Geekie

JJ Moser – Max Crozier

Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman – John Carlson

Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Injury Report

Chicago Blackhawks

Bowen Byram (upper-body) is on IR. Patrick Kane (upper-body) is out.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Yanni Gourde (hip) is still on IR but is reportedly close to returning. We’ll see if James’ demotion means he’s ready now or not quite yet.

What to Watch For

Nazar scored twice last night, including finally finishing on a breakaway. He’s had so many chances not go in, maybe the dam finally broke last night and he’s ready to go on a heater.

Bedard has three goals and six assists in his last seven games. He was physical and driving play last night. He’s leading by example.

Kantserov comes into the game tonight leading all rookies with seven goals. He’s been dynamic and hasn’t had problems finishing around the net. Stay hot!

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