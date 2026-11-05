Time For Change After Knicks Rout? D-Rose’s Advice to Caleb, and Other Bulls Bullets

This is too much.

Our Chicago Bulls just got waxed by the New York Knicks on Wednesday, recording their third loss of 30 or more points in just their first eight games. They’re now 1-7 on the year, and have dropped those losses by an average margin of 21.6 points.

Head coach Tiago Splitter desperately trotted out 15 (!) Bulls players — and those players set a franchise record when all 15 of them scored, according to CHSN’s Adam Amin.

Chicago also lost fill-in starting center Jalen Smith halfway through the first half, after he fell on his hands while guarding OG Anunoby.

Let’s wade through the muck.

Bulls forward Caleb Wilson.

Bulls Bullets — November 5, 2026

The Bulls have been saddled with a brutal schedule. With a Philadelphia 76ers rematch on the docket for Sunday, Chicago will have only played against the Sixers, Knicks, and Boston Celtics across a two-week period. All teams are talented enough to rack up 50 wins this season and compete deep into the playoffs. This rebuilding Bulls club basically couldn’t have asked for a worse slate. After Philadelphia, Chicago will get some reprieve with a game against… the San Antonio Spurs. Gulp.

Still, there are clearly things the Bulls can improve right now. Defense in pretty much all facets has been a critical issue. Nicolas Claxton’s impending return could help shore up the middle, but that alone wouldn’t be enough to convert these losses into wins. Chicago has surrendered an egregious 124 points to every opponent this year — and has given up 130 or more points in half those bouts. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints suggested the Bulls “may be the worst defensive team in NBA history.” They may not even be the worst defensive team this season, but they’re certainly not good on that end!

There are a few actionable changes the team can make, on either end, to at least marginally improve. As Chicago diehard See Red Fred notes, defensive rebounding was an absolute eyesore against New York. Despite having five bodies with a positional advantage around the paint when the ball leaves Mikal Bridges’ hands, the Bulls get outhustled by Karl-Anthony Towns. Chicago’s 29.8 defensive boards a night are the sixth-least in the league.

With Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey struggling to score consistently, Splitter has been striving to feed them early in an obvious effort to goose their confidence. An ugly side effect of this strategy has been the Bulls weirdly avoiding rookie forward Caleb Wilson at these points. Wilson called this out after it happened against New York, per The Athletic‘s Joel Lorenzi.

“I mean, today I didn’t really get the ball much to start the game,” Wilson told Lorenzi. “When I get the chance to, hopefully I can be aggressive.”

He’s not wrong. Perhaps Splitter should consider benching at least Giddey. Buzelis’ development is more imperative long-term. Still, patience is a virtue — especially in your first pro season. Former Bulls MVP point guard Derrick Rose was at the Chicago Public Library to promote his new collection of photography documenting his playing career and personal life, Derrick Rose: The Poohprint, per Natalie Spala of NBC 5 Chicago. Rose offered up some advice to Wilson at the event, with regard to the team’s early struggles.

“Caleb — I know he’ll be watching this — wait till after 25 games. Every pro knows, or every OG that you be around… they will tell you, can’t assess your team [until] after 25 games,” Rose revealed. “So after those 25 games, you go back to the drawing board, and you figure out how [you can] attack the game and work on your flaws, ’cause every rookie has flaws.”

It’s sage advice, especially as the Bulls find themselves in a brutal 10-game slog against several loaded playoff contenders. Things will get easier in about two weeks, when Chicago will face off against the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards — but even those games won’t necessarily be guaranteed W’s. Washington has gone 4-4 thus far this season, thanks to strong play from a healthy Anthony Davis and AJ Dybantsa. The 2-6 Nets are in the Bulls’ range of bad, but have some talent in frontcourt stars Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr.

As Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times writes, Wilson had lost just nine games total across his previous two years of amateur hoops. So dropping seven of eight in the pros is a bit of a rude awakening. Tiago Splitter preached that Wilson must remain engaged — even in blowout defeats

“You got to be more resilient,” Splitter said of the decision after Wednesday’s loss. “The game is long and I try to put myself in his shoes. Caleb probably has never been in this situation in his life. He’s always been on the winning side, winning games, and now you’ve got to be resilient even when you’re down 20, 30, 40 (points), it doesn’t matter. It’s a learning experience for sure.”

Wilson lost ground to another rookie lottery pick trapped on a 1-7 stinker in Jeff Zillgitt of NBA.com’s latest Rookie of the Year rankings, falling to No. 4 behind Sacramento Kings point guard Darius Acuff. Acuff has emerged as an apologetic chucker, although that’s certainly helping him pad his stats. He scored 38 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the field (9-of-14 from deep) during a defeat against first-year power forward Cameron Boozer’s Memphis Grizzlies last week. Boozer and Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg once again lead the pack in Zillgitt’s rankings.

Buzelis had another poor outing. As Steph Noh of the Sporting News observes, New York hid their worst defenders on Buzelis for most of the evening. All-NBA New York point guard Jalen Brunson — who’s six inches shorter than Buzelis — took the bulk of the defensive minutes. Reserve guards Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek and, uh, two-way signing Dalton Knecht were also sicced onto him. Again, Buzelis was featured early in Chicago’s offense. And again, he faded away as the game progressed. He finished with a mediocre 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a -19 plus-minus in 26:04.

As far as team injuries go, Smith suggested to Johnson that he may have been sat for the rest of the game as a precaution. He had already been dealing with a finger sprain on the left hand that took the brunt of the fall’s impact. Smith believes the ailment isn’t severe and thinks he will be able to play in an inevitable loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Splitter noted that Nicolas Claxton is still on the mend from his hamstring strain, according to Johnson. Johnson speculated that it’s a “safe bet” he’ll make his Bulls debut against Philadelphia. Chicago has assigned Claxton and rookie Dailyn Swain to its G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, ahead of that game.

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