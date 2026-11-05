The Bollards Have Come for Wrigley Field

Apr 22, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of commemorative bricks before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports | Source: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

I just wanted to say it like that. Sounds ominous. And kinda funny to me.

Bollards, for the uninitiated, are those big, typically cylindrical blocks that separate driving spaces from walking spaces. They are a safety item, and they were a key requirement for MLB if the Chicago Cubs were going to host the All-Star Game at Wrigley Field. Remember all those safety negotiations?

Anyway, the league, the team, and the city came to various agreements, and the Cubs were awarded the 2027 All-Star Game. I cannot wait … assuming it actually happens. If the lockout isn’t resolved by late-May, so help me …

But the Cubs have to proceed as if the Midsummer Classic will indeed take place as scheduled, because there is offseason construction that needs to happen.

Hence, the bollards:

That’s all a work in progress, so we’ll have to reserve judgment on the aesthetics for when everything is finished. But it’s certainly going to be a change.

As you can see in the images, and as many folks knew from an email from the team earlier this year, the commemorative bricks in the impacted areas have been temporarily removed. Obviously they are pretty important to the folks who secured them, so they will eventually be replaced, with fans notified of the bricks’ new location.