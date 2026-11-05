Tom Brady Declares the Bears Are His No. 1 Team Heading Into Week 9

The G.O.A.T. has “Da Bears” at the top of his power rankings heading into Week 9 of the NFL season.

How does that make you feel as a fan?

NFL on FOX analyst Tom Brady, who is arguably the greatest quarterback to ever lace ’em up, dropped his top-10 power rankings and listed the Chicago Bears as his No. 1 team. This represents a remarkable turn of events for the Bears, who were Brady’s No. 5 team going into last week’s installment of the power rankings. Here’s what Brady had to say about the decision to put Caleb Williams and his teammates in the top spot:

“Last week, I asked if Chicago could go from 5 to 1 with a win in Seattle. And I’m a man of my word. The Bears went into Seattle on Monday night and handled their business. Look, these are power rankings. Not standings. And there’s something about the vibe in Chicago that sold me on giving them the top spot. But with great power comes great responsibility. Right? Let’s see what Caleb can do next.”

You can watch the whole clip here:

Tom Brady’s NFL Power Rankings Have the Bears at No. 1

Even though I feel as if Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson relishes being in the underdog role, I believe that this team is starting to learn how to handle being the hunted in 2026 after being the hunter in 2025. While I’m not sure how to quantify that with data, I can point to how this team has played with leads, how it hasn’t needed miraculous comebacks to win games, and the fact that they haven’t trailed since quarterback Caleb Williams returned from injury as anecdotal evidence.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In addition to sharing a belief that the Bears are one of the five best teams in the NFL and acknowledging the tremendous vibes around the team right now, Brady and I are on the same page when it comes to looking forward to what Williams has up his sleeve next. Williams is having another remarkable season under the tutelage of Johnson as a second-year head coach. It seems like every week ends with more news, notes, nuggets, and tidbits about Caleb making Bears and/or NFL history after the game. It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen from a quarterback on this roster, which makes it impossible to sit still while dreaming of what could be on the horizon.

Next up for Caleb and the Bears is a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’ll be Chicago’s third straight primetime game. In the first two, Williams has posted the following numbers:

46/67 (68.7%)

555 passing yards (8.3 yards/attempt)

3 touchdowns

0 interceptions

108.7 passer rating

Working against a defense orchestrated by Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles is a new challenge for Williams. However, the numbers referenced above came against defenses led by Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald. Those guys aren’t slouches. And their defenses are among the league’s best. Williams didn’t just handle business in those games, he put on a show.

A younger version of me would be pacing in circles and worrying about what a Bowles-led defense could do to Chicago’s QB1. But this version of me has confidence that the Williams-Johnson quarterback-coach tandem will figure it out. After seeing what has happened the last two weeks, how can I bring myself to doubt them now?

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