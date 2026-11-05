Contemporary Baseball Era Committee Hall of Fame Candidates List Full of Familiar Faces

October 6, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker (12) meets with Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) before game one of the 2017 NLDS at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | Source: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Hall of Fame has announced the ballot for the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee this year, and it’s replete with familiar names: Joe Maddon, Lou Piniella, Dusty Baker, Sandy Alderson, Brian Sabean, Bruce Bochy, Ted Turner, and Bill White.

Obviously we know the trio of former Cubs managers there quite well, and each has a very strong case for enshrinement in the Hall as a manager. Piniella and Baker probably had their best years elsewhere overall, though they remain important in the memories of many Cubs fans. Maddon, of course, won the World Series with the Cubs, and will forever be a legend for that, alone. (He will, at a minimum, be elected to the Cubs Hall of Fame at some point, I fully expect.)

All that said, it’s a tough ballot to clear. The way it works is that the committee of 16 voters may each vote for up to a maximum of three names, and enshrinement requires being listed on at least 75% of the ballots. Bruce Bochy feels like a lock to be named unanimously, so that wouldn’t leave a lot of room for the other guys if the support is more diffuse.

Even as the league may be shut down at the time, we’ll find out about whether any of the eight will be elected on December 6.