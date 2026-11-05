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Bears Schedule Quirk, Power Rankings, NFL Calendar Conspiracy Theory, and Other Thursday Bullets
By Luis C. Medina,4 days ago
Patrick will be taking over BN Bears Bullets while I’m away celebrating a friend’s wedding this weekend. So be kind to him while I’m gone.
- Kevin Kaduk’s Bears By 7 newsletter is a must-read because I always learn something new when I open it. Unfortunately, learning about the Collinsworth Curse isn’t something I had in mind when I woke up on Thursday morning. If you count SNF-branded NBC games in the playoffs and the Thursday night Week 1 lid-lifter in 2019, the losing streak is at 12 games. The Bears haven’t won a Sunday Night Football game since 2018. I should know, because I was there. It was that SNF game against the Rams. I remember thinking that “I’ve never been so happy to be so cold” during and after that game. Little did I know that it would be the last SNF game the Bears would win for a while.
- If you were curious as to why the Bears are playing three straight games on primetime going into the bye, just know that you’re not alone. That said, I’m buying this conspiracy theory from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:
“It may just be random. It may just be. But when that many teams are getting three in a row in primetime, I wonder if they are experimenting with having the same team in primetime for multiple weeks for, if and when, they ever fully embrace Tuesday and Wednesday night. Because if you do that, the only way to make the schedule work is to have a team play Thursday one week, Wednesday the next, Tuesday the next week to give them maximum time between games; you’re going to have to do this surgery to the schedule that has the same teams popping up again once you have teams playing in the middle of the week.”
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- When Florio first pitched this, it was at the start of this three-game stretch with the Bears were going to be in primetime for three consecutive weeks. It also came during a stretch of three consecutive primetime Cowboys games. He also noted the Falcons and Eagles having back-to-back primetime games. The NFL loves to try to subtly sneak a trial balloon every once in a while, so I would not put it past them to use teams like the Bears, Cowboys, Eagles, and Falcons — whose owners are major power players in league circles — do a test run of something the league would want to experiment with in the future.
- You can check out the full video clip here
- A look at where the Bears check in on the power rankings heading into Week 6: 3rd (NFL Media), 4th (FOX Sports), 4th (The Athletic), 4th (CBS Sports), 5th (ESPN), 5th (PFT), We’ve been following these power rankings since Week 3 and this is the first time everyone has had Chicago in the top-5.
- According to The Athletic’s Playoff Simulator, the Bears have a 86 percent chance (up from 76 percent) of making the postseason. Their most likely path (as of now) is via the Wild Card, which sits at a 54 percent probability (up from 53 percent) heading into Week 8. They also have 14 percent odds to host a game on wild-card weekend, which is up from the 12 percent it was at before MNF’s win against the Seahawks. Their odds of landing the No. 1 seed are up from 11 percent to 18 percent. A win against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football would send us into the bye flying high. But more than that, it would boost their playoff odds to 91 percent. A loss will drop them to 77 percent, and harsh our vibe heading into the bye.
- ESPN’s NFL FPI gives Chicago’s football team the following odds:
- 90.1%: Make the playoffs (up from 77.9%)
- 38.1%: Chance to win the NFC North (up from 24.1%)
- 61.8%: Reach the divisional round (up from 48.9%)
- 36.9%: Go to the NFC Championship Game (up from 25.7%)
- 19.7%: Make the Super Bowl (up from 12.3%)
- 10.4%: Win the Super Bowl (up from 6.3%)
- According to ESPN’s FPI, the only teams that have a 10 percent chance (or better) of winning the Super Bowl are the Bears (10.4%), Jacksonville Jaguars (12.5%), Buffalo Bills (13.7%), and San Francisco 49ers (22.4%). In other words, Chicago’s football team is in good company. Enjoy this time, Bears fans. These days don’t come around too often.
- Notable, Pt. I: The Bears have upcoming matchups against the Jaguars and Bills. That game against the Bills already has a primetime slot, but their showdown against the Jags is currently slated for a noon kickoff on Dec. 6 at Soldier Field. This feels like an obvious flex situation, so keep an eye out for it.
- Notable, Pt. II: The Bears are in a weird spot on the calendar. They had 10 days of rest between their TNF win against the Patriots and MNF victory versus the Seahawks. But that Seahawks game started a stretch of two games in six days that ends on Sunday night against the Buccaneers. Then it’s 13 days off between games while on the bye. After that, it’s a two games in five days (Nov. 22 vs. Saints, Nov. 26 at Detroit) with the Thanksgiving showdown against the Lions looming. And in December, they have a stretch where they play four games (vs. Jags, at Dolphins, at Bills, vs. Packers) in 19 days, which ends on Christmas. Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson, his staff, and the players are going to have their work cut out for them after the bye.
- From the “Things You Love to See” Department:
- Rome Odunze’s in-season improvement is nothing short of remarkable. I was worried about Odunze when he got off to a slow start. My working theory is that the first 2-3 games of the regular season are essentially what used to be Preseason Week 3 from the era when we used to have four exhibition contests. My theory is still a work in progress, but I’m starting to see more anecdotal evidence pop up. This might be an offseason project for me, so we’ll put a pin in this for now and come back to it later.
THE ROME ODUNZE BREAKOUT YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR IS FINALLY HERE
- I remember reading about pushback from Indiana citizens who were vocal in their disdain about the potential about being taxed for a Bears stadium project despite the project not directly benefitting them. So when I saw this, it reminded me that actions do have consequences during election season:
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- A look at the 10 best free agent relievers for the Cubs to target this winter.
- The Golden State Warriors have reportedly reached out to the Chicago Bulls to talk about a potential trade fit. (BN Bulls)
- More Bulls from our friends at The Hobby, as the nostalgia market is blowing up for Derrick Rose MVP-era cards.
- Tab Bamford has the latest on the Chicago Blackhawks and their player development.