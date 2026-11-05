Bears Schedule Quirk, Power Rankings, NFL Calendar Conspiracy Theory, and Other Thursday Bullets

Patrick will be taking over BN Bears Bullets while I’m away celebrating a friend’s wedding this weekend. So be kind to him while I’m gone.

“It may just be random. It may just be. But when that many teams are getting three in a row in primetime, I wonder if they are experimenting with having the same team in primetime for multiple weeks for, if and when, they ever fully embrace Tuesday and Wednesday night. Because if you do that, the only way to make the schedule work is to have a team play Thursday one week, Wednesday the next, Tuesday the next week to give them maximum time between games; you’re going to have to do this surgery to the schedule that has the same teams popping up again once you have teams playing in the middle of the week.”