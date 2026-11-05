Balancing Baseball with Life, Counsell and PCA, Organizational Culture, and Other Cubs Bullets

The election coverage this week has obviously been important, and I’m not criticizing how EVERYWHERE it is. I have followed a lot of it, myself. But at some point, I do start to wish we could get a really big move or two in baseball just so there’d be a shift in focus. Gimme some shocking labor breakthrough to contemplate for a couple days or a monster trade …

“He’s changed the way that I operate off the field a lot this year,” Crow-Armstrong said after becoming the seventh player to join Major League Baseball’s exclusive 40-40 club. “I don’t really want to get into too much detail about that, but he’s just encouraged me to find a lot of enjoyment outside of coming to the field every day, which is something that is hard for me.

“I don’t fault myself for it — I have a hard time turning off baseball brain. He’s just been hugely influential in terms of getting me to show up in the right headspace.”