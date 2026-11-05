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Balancing Baseball with Life, Counsell and PCA, Organizational Culture, and Other Cubs Bullets
By Brett Taylor,3 days ago
The election coverage this week has obviously been important, and I’m not criticizing how EVERYWHERE it is. I have followed a lot of it, myself. But at some point, I do start to wish we could get a really big move or two in baseball just so there’d be a shift in focus. Gimme some shocking labor breakthrough to contemplate for a couple days or a monster trade …
- When you see Pete Crow-Armstrong doing things like this, remember that it’s actually contributing to his baseball performance:
- How does PCA going to a basketball game help him on the baseball field, you ask? Well, he can explain, via this piece from The Athletic about PCA’s relationship with Craig Counsell:
“He’s changed the way that I operate off the field a lot this year,” Crow-Armstrong said after becoming the seventh player to join Major League Baseball’s exclusive 40-40 club. “I don’t really want to get into too much detail about that, but he’s just encouraged me to find a lot of enjoyment outside of coming to the field every day, which is something that is hard for me.
“I don’t fault myself for it — I have a hard time turning off baseball brain. He’s just been hugely influential in terms of getting me to show up in the right headspace.”
- It’s not as if someone like Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has been on the national baseball stage since he was a little kid, is suddenly going to forget how to play baseball. Or work hard. Or compete. Or care. It’s far more likely that he might actually grind himself into a pulp physically and mentally if he doesn’t give himself a little space to breathe. So, good call, Craig Counsell. Weird to think about how it’s an entirely separate skill to know how much to grind, how much to rest, how much to focus, how much to relax, how much to be serious, how much to be silly, etc. – and also, those levels are necessarily going to be different for different humans (and understanding that difference is, itself, a separate skill for the manager!).
- Don’t expect the Cubs to go big on a reliever this offseason, financially speaking:
- With such huge needs in the rotation, and also with obvious needs in the corner outfield spots (and possibly at catcher), it’s not hard to see why the big money would obviously be reserved outside of the bullpen EVEN IF the Cubs weren’t already predisposed to not spending big there. Heck, Jed Hoyer finally put some real money in the bullpen last offseason and, uh, it didn’t exactly generate the hoped-for returns.
- All that said, note the possible carveout for Adrian Morejon if he’s viewed as a starting pitcher conversion, and I’d also add that although Kaima Taira has reliever risk, he, too, would be pursued as a starting pitcher.
- Surely THIS will be the poach that finally sinks them:
- I kid, obviously, but no one wants to lose talented people (see, for example, the Cubs losing their Farm Director Jason Kanzler AND Assistant GM Jared Banner in the span of a week). And we know talented individuals can make a huge difference in an organization. But what the Brewers (and Rays and Guardians) have demonstrated over and over and over is that there are clearly things you can be doing at an institutional level that inherently guard against the sting of losing key personnel. There’s a culture. There are structures in place. There are systems, and processes, and institutional memories. None of that is poach-able, and it’s evidently the most valuable set of things an organization can build.
- I am eager to see the Cubs continue to add externally in this cycle, but I also hope there have been tracks laid internally over the last few years that start to really bear long-term fruit. You do get a sense for how long that part of the game can take, but the days of the Tribune’s comically constrictive ownership are a decade and a half in the rearview. Even at a front office/baseball level, there were some pretty fundamental changes that accompanied Jed Hoyer taking over at the end of 2020, and winding their way through 2021, 2022, and 2023.
- Speaking of organizations that are in the very, very long tail of trying to institutionally transform the way they do things … The Angels have been sold, but it can’t proceed officially until there’s a vote. Apparently, it’s not entirely clear when that vote will happen, and the front office can’t make big changes until then:
- The delay there is a pretty significant thing if the reconstituted Angels were planning on being a major player in free agency ahead of the lockout. They could run out of time to do it well, or even do it at all.
- After the backlash to Intentional Talk’s cancellation by MLB, it has been uncancelled:
- I laughed:
- Mr. Cub: