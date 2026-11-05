Blashill Under the Microscope, Milstein Talks Client Trade Requests, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

A lot of people are saying a lot of things about the Chicago Blackhawks lately, and not a lot of it is positive. Folks are trashing the players, the roster, the effort, the coaches and the front office. That’s what happens when you state before the season that you want to fight for a playoff spot and then start the season among the worst teams in the league. A lot of the commentary is ridiculous. Some of it is certainly warranted. And, right now, one person in the organ-I-zation has the most arrows pointed in his direction: Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill.

The first intermission of last night’s game did him no favors.

Blashill was asked after the game about the comments from Paul Bissonnette.

“I like Biz, I respect Biz, I don’t agree with his opinion. I don’t think that we’re soft. I don’t think we’ve won enough games, so when you have the record that we have, you put yourself in position to be criticized. And we’re going to have to accept that criticism. I don’t agree with his verbiage; I’m sure he doesn’t break our tape down on a regular basis. But again, we’re subject to that criticism. Our record’s not good enough.”

(As an aside, I would have loved to see the same energy from Biz while the San Jose Sharks were getting boat raced out of LA 7-2 by a Kings team the Blackhawks beat a week ago.)

Mark Lazerus wrote a good column for The Athletic in which he asked if it’s time for the axe to fall behind the Blackhawks’ bench. He’s right: in the court of public opinion, the most common sentiment was voiced by Biz during both intermissions on Wednesday night. But, as Laz points out, there are talent evaluators around the NHL that see light at the end of the tunnel in Chicago and can appreciate that the deck that’s seemingly been stacked against them to start the season.

So are the Blackhawks on the right track, just a very long one, the way many veteran evaluators around the league view them? Or are they hopeless, an utter disaster, everything Bissonnette said in his on-air excoriation? The truth is probably somewhere in the middle of executives’ endless patience and television’s heightened histrionics. The truth likely lies in Bedard’s mentality — frustrated but fervent in his belief, angsty but not antsy. Ah, but truth doesn’t always play with the public, especially one that’s fed up with “patience” and “process.”

Next, here’s a really good read from Ben Pope at the Chicago Sun-Times on Blashill’s much-maligned lineup decisions this season. Read the comments on most of our pregame posts here and the consistent refrain is to load up with the Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell either playing with each other or at least have two of them together in the top six instead of skating them as three centers. Ben sums things up perfectly here:

Much of the criticism of Blashill’s lineups and systems boils down to one crucial, overarching difference in philosophy. Fans expect him to design those based on what would maximize the Hawks’ chances of winning games right now. Instead, he’s designing them based on how the Hawks will ideally look and play years from now as a contending team.

There’s value in the experience these three will get playing in those roles. But the Blackhawks need more weapons to get the most out of all three of them as long as they’re separated. That’s complicated because the NHL roster is filled already, and there aren’t any prospects knocking the door down for ice time yet.

Everyone lost their minds at the comments from Blashill before and after the Avalanche game on Monday night about the Blackhawks playing a fairly even game despite a 5-2 final score. With that in mind, this is a really good read from Scott Powers. Scott went back and tracked the game (with some help from Sportlogiq and Corey Sznajder) to dig deeper into the coach’s assessment vs. the eye test.

The result: the data wound up being fairly even. But, as has been the case too often with the Blackhawks this season, specific moments cost them dearly on the scoreboard. Here’s part of Scott’s summary of the game. I encourage you to read the entire piece.

Let’s start with the scoring chances. Sportlogiq had both teams with nearly the same expected goals in all situations. The Avalanche were higher at even strength, and the Blackhawks were higher on the power play, but they roughly evened out. In Sznajder’s tracking, he had the Avalanche with a 12-11 advantage at five-on-five and both teams with six power-play chances. … So, yes, Blashill was right. But the Blackhawks’ record — 4-10-1 — also matters. That is part of their story every game.

After Wednesday’s morning skate, Kalen Lumpkins asked Blashill about the differences between the data he considers internally and what we can view in the public. He gave a more specific answer.

I am not posting this as a blanket defense of Blashill or to justify how things are being done by the Blackhawks, but 2025 Jack Adams Award winner Spencer Carbery weighed in on the eye test vs. analytics conversation last night. Here’s the video and quote (as shared on Twitter by Sam Len).

“I think for more times than not, I don’t know the exact percentage I would put on it, not to get too technical, but most times they match up. It’s like, yeah, that makes sense. But there are times where you’re like, ugh, it doesn’t feel like that. And then usually that’s when you do a deeper dive. What you have to understand is some of the metrics, so let’s just say loose-puck recoveries. Say you’re dead last in loose-puck recoveries in the offensive zone. You’re like, ooh, that’s not very good. We got to recover the puck more in the offensive zone. So what you can do is now I can go, if I don’t really feel that way, I can go see our last 10 games of what they [Sportlogiq] consider a lost loose-puck recovery. So then I can watch them. And sometimes it’s like, we had no chance of winning that puck. So that shouldn’t be in that category. But because this is all AI and no one’s watching that. So you might go through them and go like, we didn’t really lose, because my head goes to we’re losing battles on loose pucks. You could watch 100 of them and you’re like, 50 of them, we had no chance to win the puck. They just beat us in a race, they had position and they won the puck. You got to use logic a little bit. I don’t overdo it when it comes to the underlying numbers. It’s like you can’t go crazy and just start going like, this is the gospel, like, this is what we are. You got to take it with a grain of salt and make sure that you’re watching. That’s what I’ve always tried to do, is make sure that I am extremely detailed with what I’m seeing and what I’m cutting and breaking down on the film, and then I can apply the analytics that, that makes perfect sense, because that’s exactly what I’m seeing.”

Blashill didn’t provide an update on Patrick Kane after yesterday’s morning skate beyond saying he’s doubtful for Saturday’s game in Carolina.

Reminder: Blackhawks prospects John Mustard and Julius Sumpf will be in action tonight as Providence hosts UConn. I shared the entire college slate yesterday with this being a four-day weekend for NCAA action.

Finally, the latest big name to hit everyone’s holiday wish list is Nikita Kucherov, who might face the Blackhawks as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the last time tonight. David Pagnotta and Jeff Marek spoke with his agent, Dan Milstein, about the situation at length on the “DFO Insider” Podcast yesterday. They also chatted about another trade request: Washington forward Ivan Miroshnichenko (who has been linked to the Blackhawks). Absolutely worth your time here.

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