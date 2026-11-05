Comparing Blackhawks Player Deployment in Two Games Against the Panthers

We’ve talked a lot about how the Blackhawks are choosing matchups this season for their top three young centers. For the first time this season, we had a chance to compare how the Hawks chose their deployment at home to how the matchups looked on the road against a single opponent last night.

With the Blackhawks having hosted the Panthers just ten days before their game in Florida on Wednesday night, I was interested to see how the matchups changed in such a short timeframe from the Blackhawks having the last change at home to the Panthers having it last night. I focused on the top three centers and Artyom Levshunov.

I will note that one significant difference in this game was the absence of Patrick Kane, who was out of the Blackhawks’ lineup because of injury.

Chicago Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard — spent more than five minutes of 5-on-5 ice time against the line of Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart and Sandis Vilmanis. The Blackhawks were out-shot 7-1 while Bedard was on the ice against them. The Panthers had a 1-0 goal edge with those forwards on the ice against Bedard. Started 11 of his 13 shifts at 5-on-5 on the fly (one offensive, one neutral).

Frank Nazar — spent about three and a half minutes of 5-on-5 ice time against the line of Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Lars Eller. The Blackhawks were out-shot 2-0 while Nazar was on the ice against them. Neither team scored. Started 9 of his 11 shifts at 5-on-5 on the fly (zero offensive, two defensive).

Anton Frondell — spent roughly eight minutes of 5-on-5 ice time against the Tkachuks and Sam Bennett. That was five minutes more than he spent against any other forward line. The Blackhawks were out-shot 7-2 while the Tkachuks were on the ice against Frondell. Neither team scored. Started 7 of his 14 shifts at 5-on-5 in the neutral zone (zero offensive, one defensive, six on the fly).

Artyom Levshunov — spent more than seven minutes of 5-on-5 ice time against the Vilmanis-Reinhart-Verhaeghe line, during which the Blackhawks were out-shot 10-2. The Panthers had a 1-0 goal edge with that line on the ice against Levshunov. Started 10 of his 15 shifts at 5-on-5 on the fly (one offensive, two neutral and two defensive).

Box Score

Bedard — 23:09 TOI, 1 assist, won 6 of 11 faceoffs, 7 shot attempts (3 individual scoring chances)

Nazar — 15:31 TOI, 0 points, won 1 of 5 faceoffs, 1 shot attempt (1 individual scoring chance)

Frondell — 16:46 TOI, 0 points, won 7 of 16 faceoffs, 7 shot attempts (3 individual scoring chances)

Chicago Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard — spent more than ten minutes of 5-on-5 time against the line of Luostarinen, Lundell and Eller. During that time, the Blackhawks out-shot the Panthers 5-1 and out-scored the Panthers 1-0. Started 6 of his 20 shifts in the offensive zone (four neutral, three defensive, seven on the fly).

Frank Nazar — spent more than four minutes against the Bennett and Tkachuks line. The Blackhawks out-shot the Panthers 4-1 during that ice time. Started 12 of his 18 shifts on the fly (two each in the offensive, netural and defensive zones).

Anton Frondell — spent more than five minutes of 5-on-5 time against the line of Verhaeghe, Reinhart and Vilmanis. The Blackhawks out-shot the Panthers 3-2 in that time, and both teams scored a goal. Frondell started 4 of his 17 shifts at 5-on-5 in the defensive zone (two offensive, two neutral, nine on the fly).

Artyom Levshunov — spent roughly six minutes of 5-on-5 time against the Luostarinen, Lundell and Eller line, during which the Hawks had a 4-0 shot advantage. Levshunov started four of his 19 shifts at 5-on-5 in the offensive zone (three neutral, two defensive, 10 on the fly).

Box Score

Bedard — 22:25 TOI, 2 assists, won 6 of 15 faceoffs, 9 shot attempts (5 individual scoring chances)

Nazar — 17:03 TOI, 2 goals, won 2 of 7 faceoffs, 5 shot attempts (1 individual scoring chance)

Frondell — 19:22 TOI, 0 points, won 8 of 15 faceoffs, 6 shot attempts (1 individual scoring chance)

Paul Maurice is widely considered one of the best coaches in the NHL. After seeing what this version of the Blackhawks could do ten days prior, he was able to dictate the defensive responsibilities at home. And those matchups led to… a more active, productive night from the Blackhawks’ three young centers.