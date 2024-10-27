Open in App
    • Bleacher Nation

    Box Score & Player Grades: Thunder 114, Bulls 95 – October 26, 2024

    By Elias Schuster,

    1 days ago

    The Milwaukee Bucks must have been sick to their stomach watching the Chicago Bulls tonight.

    After shockingly picking up a 133-122 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co., the Bulls couldn’t buy a bucket on Saturday. They shot a ghastly 29.3 percent from the field over the first two quarters, and this included a 5-26 showing from behind the arc. Even worse, the turnover trouble that plagued them in their season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans reared its ugly head. They coughed up 15 of their 26 turnovers in the first half.

    While OKC faced similar offensive struggles to begin the night, it was only a matter of time before they found their lethal rhythm. The reigning No. 1 seed in the Western Conference rattled off a 22-3 run to finish out the second quarter and took a 59-39 lead into the locker room. Things pretty much felt over from there.

    The Bulls would follow up their 21 made threes at the Fiserv Forum – their most since 2021 – with a 15-53 shooting display. According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, those 53 attempts are the most in a game in franchise history . On the one hand, I’m enthusiastic about seeing the Bulls so dramatically change their play style. They desperately needed to embrace a more modern brand of basketball, and this uptempo attack looks like something they can genuinely build a new identity around.

    On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls have to understand the value of organizational chaos. Playing fast is great … but not when you have 26 turnovers and shoot 34.8 percent from the field. If shots aren’t falling, being able to adjust or slow things down for a few possessions is key. Who can become the guy that helps this group understand that?

    Player Grades

    Nikola Vucevic – C
    Stats:     18 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST

    Nothing about Nikola Vucevic’s performance jumped off the screen, but he was arguably the most stable player on the floor for Chicago tonight. He grabbed his typical double-double and shot an efficient 7-12 from the field. The big man also continued a strong start to the season from downtown with a 2-2 showing. Honestly, the Bulls should have looked his way a lot more in the post tonight, especially when we consider the matchup with Chet Holmgren. As talented as the Thunder’s versatile youngster is, Vucevic had an advantage in the physicality department. The Bulls should have leaned on it more.

    Anyway, due to a lack of options, Vucevic is our Ankin Law: “Making it Personal” Player of the Game .

    Zach LaVine – C-
    Stats:     22 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 7 TOVs

    After playing a pivotal role in the shocking win over Milwaukee, Zach LaVine struggled to find a rhythm back at the United Center. He only took 13 shots and didn’t record his first field goal until the third quarter. While he did a nice job getting the free-throw line and remained engaged on the glass, this isn’t a game the Bulls will point to when having trade talks. He was also the catalyst for the team’s turnover trouble, ending the night with seven cough-ups.

    Coby White – D+
    Stats:     9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3-12 FG

    Considering White is fresh off a 35-point outburst, I’m willing to forgive him for this ice-cold shooting night. The guard went 0-8 from long range for a team-worst -20. I appreciated the fact that he remained aggressive on the offensive end, but this will be a performance to flush before a big matchup against the Memphis backcourt next week.

    Ayo Dosunmu – D+
    Stats     : 3 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB, 1-11 FG

    We’re still waiting for Ayo Dosunmu to look like his former self. Yet again, the guard struggled to provide the same steady two-way play we’ve grown accustomed to since his rookie year. He went just 1-11 from the field and 1-9 from long range to finish with 8 points or fewer for the third straight game. Dosunmu is very obviously a key part of the rotation, but exactly what the Bulls are asking him to do feels unclear. It’s frustrating, especially when we consider the way this team wants to play should fit Dosunmu’s skillset rather well.

    Benny the Bull – A

    Great pre-game meme and a great double popcorn spill.

    Box Score

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YE2o_0wNqmGyq00

    Check out the full box score here .

