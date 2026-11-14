What if you started taking a medication to manage diabetes or lose weight, only to learn it carries a potential risk of sudden vision loss? That concern is behind a safety directive issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Nov. 9, 2026, the agency instructed manufacturers of widely used GLP-1 medications—including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound—to update their prescribing labels with a warning for a rare eye condition called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), Reuters reported. NAION affects the optic nerve and can cause sudden, painless and sometimes permanent vision loss.

The update does not mean these drugs cause blindness in most people who take them. Overall cases remain uncommon, and researchers are still working to determine whether the medications directly trigger the condition. Still, knowing the warning signs, personal risk factors and clinical evidence can help patients make informed decisions with their healthcare providers.

Why is the FDA requiring new vision-loss warnings on Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound?

The FDA‘s Nov. 9, 2026 directive follows a comprehensive safety review of randomized clinical trials, animal studies, post-marketing patient reports and real-world observational data. Based on those findings, the agency is requiring drugmakers to add details about the potential risk of NAION to the warnings and precautions section of their medication labels.

Following the announcement, Eli Lilly said it was reviewing the FDA’s update and would respond to the agency, while Novo Nordisk stated that available data did not prove a causal link and maintained confidence in the benefit-risk profile of its medicines, according to Reuters.

What is NAION and how can it cause sudden vision loss?

NAION is an eye disease that occurs when the blood supply to the front of an optic nerve becomes insufficient. The optic nerve transmits the signal from the eye to the brain. If not adequately supplied with blood, its fibers may be injured, impairing a person’s vision.

As a result of the decreased blood flow, NAION is sometimes referred to as an “eye stroke.” In contrast to other eye diseases, NAION may present with abrupt painless vision loss of one eye. The injury can be permanent, and at present there is no sure cure to restore some of the lost sight.

NAION is distinct from diabetic retinopathy, which damages blood vessels in the retina, and from optic neuritis, which involves inflammation of the optic nerve.

Which GLP-1 medications are linked to the FDA’s new eye safety warning?

The FDA’s label update applies across the entire class of medications with GLP-1 receptor agonist activity, not just the most widely publicized weight-loss injections:

Semaglutide: The active ingredient in Ozempic (approved for type 2 diabetes) and Wegovy (approved for chronic weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction), which targets the GLP-1 receptor.

The active ingredient in Ozempic (approved for type 2 diabetes) and Wegovy (approved for chronic weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction), which targets the GLP-1 receptor. Tirzepatide: The active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound (used for type 2 diabetes, obesity and related conditions), which targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors to regulate blood sugar and appetite.

The active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound (used for type 2 diabetes, obesity and related conditions), which targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors to regulate blood sugar and appetite. Other GLP-1 drugs: Medications such as Trulicity, Victoza, Saxenda and Rybelsus are also included under the FDA’s directive.

How strong is the evidence linking Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs to vision loss?

The FDA analyzed 126 randomized clinical trials with 134,253 people. There were 10 possible NAION cases in individuals who used GLP-1 medications and 5 possible cases in those who were in comparison groups.

The reported rate was 6.4 cases per 100,000 person-years in the GLP-1 group and 3.8 cases per 100,000 person-years in the group receiving a placebo or other blood-sugar medications. A person-year is one person being followed for one year. These numbers indicate that the condition was uncommon, although more prevalent for GLP-1 users.

A 2025 study in JAMA Network Open also found an association between semaglutide or tirzepatide and NAION among people with type 2 diabetes. It compared two matched groups of 79,699 patients each and reported a higher risk over two years. However, the researchers stressed that the study was observational. It could identify an association, but it could not prove that the medicines caused the condition.

Dr. Justus Rabach, MD, a Blavity Health medical reviewer, notes that, “The FDA’s own real-world analysis also had mixed findings. It did not find any statistically significant increase when compared to SGLT-2 diabetes medicines but did find an increased risk when compared to DPP-4 medicines. The relationship between NAION and underlying conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure can make the link difficult to prove.”

In 2025, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came to an earlier conclusion on semaglutide. It listed NAION as a very rare side effect that may affect up to one in 10,000 people who use the drug.

What are the warning signs of NAION patients should watch for?

NAION can develop quickly, sometimes when a person wakes up. Warning signs include:

Sudden, painless vision loss in one eye

Blurred or hazy vision

Blind spots or missing areas in the field of vision

Tunnel vision

Colors appearing different or less clear

Reduced sharpness in the center of vision

If you suddenly lose vision, or notice a new blind spot, do not wait for an appointment. Call a healthcare professional right away. Immediate ophthalmological evaluation is recommended if NAION is suspected.

Who is most at risk of developing NAION?

Diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, sleep apnea, anemia and kidney disease are among the risk factors identified by the FDA. These conditions may have an impact on circulation and on optic nerve health.

This overlap is important because many individuals taking GLP-1 medications have underlying diabetes, hypertension or other disorders which may put them at risk. Patients with NAION in one eye are also at increased risk for the condition to occur in the other eye.

Larry Frohman, MD, a neuro-ophthalmologist affiliated with Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and executive vice president of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society, advises patients to act quickly when symptoms appear. In a statement published by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, he said, “If you notice sudden, painless vision loss, see an ophthalmologist promptly.”

Should you stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound because of the FDA warning?

The FDA’s announcement is a change in the label, not a recommendation to all patients to discontinue treatment. These medications can be of great benefit to those who have diabetes, obesity and other associated health issues.

Patients should talk to their prescribing healthcare providers about their concerns and risk factors. Never discontinue or adjust a prescribed medication without a doctor’s instructions. If you experience sudden vision loss or other potential NAION symptoms, consult your medical care provider at once. When the doctor has confirmed NAION, the FDA recommends a discussion about discontinuing the drug.

What changes for patients and prescribers?

In the months ahead, patients picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy will see updated medication guides and prescribing information detailing the potential risk of NAION. The label changes are designed to prompt clearer conversations between patients and clinicians about baseline vascular risk factors and early symptom recognition.

At the same time, regulatory agencies and researchers continue to monitor post-marketing safety data and conduct targeted studies to determine how much of the risk stems directly from GLP-1 medications versus underlying conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Bottom line

GLP-1 drug manufacturers must now add warnings about a potential risk of NAION, a rare condition that can cause sudden and sometimes permanent vision loss. Patients should report any abrupt vision changes to a healthcare professional right away, and they should never stop taking a prescribed medication without consulting their doctor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Ozempic cause blindness?

Ozempic has been associated with a possible increased risk of NAION, which can cause permanent vision loss, but current evidence does not prove that the medication directly causes the condition.

How common is vision loss among people taking GLP-1 medications?

NAION remains rare, with the FDA reporting 6.4 cases per 100,000 person-years among GLP-1 users in its clinical-trial analysis.

Citations

K SS. US FDA orders new eye risk warnings for Ozempic, Zepbound. Reuters. November 9, 2026. Accessed November 10, 2026. https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-orders-new-eye-risk-warnings-ozempic-zepbound-2026-11-09/

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. FDA Requires Safety Labeling Changes for Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1 RAs) Due to Potential Increased Risk of Rare But Serious Eye Condition. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. November 9, 2026. Accessed November 10, 2026. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-communications/fda-requires-safety-labeling-changes-glucagon-peptide-1-receptor-agonists-glp-1-ras-due-potential

Raizada K, Margolin E. Non-arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy. PubMed. 2022. Accessed November 10, 2026. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559045/

Wang L, Volkow ND, Kaelber DC, Xu R. Semaglutide or Tirzepatide and Optic Nerve and Visual Pathway Disorders in Type 2 Diabetes. JAMA Network Open. 2025;8(8):e2526327. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.26327

European Medicines Agency. PRAC concludes eye condition NAION is a very rare side effect of semaglutide medicines Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy | European Medicines Agency (EMA). European Medicines Agency (EMA). June 6, 2025. Accessed November 10, 2026. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/prac-concludes-eye-condition-naion-very-rare-side-effect-semaglutide-medicines-ozempic-rybelsus-wegovy

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