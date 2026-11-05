Nithya Raman Beats Karen Bass To Become LA’s First Asian American Mayor As Democratic Socialists Now Lead NYC And LA

Los Angeles has elected a new mayor, with City Councilwoman Nithya Raman projected to defeat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. The all-Democratic election, which drew significant input from Hollywood and attention from Washington, D.C., largely served as a referendum on the leadership Bass has provided for the city while also representing a larger wave of socialist and progressive electoral victories around the country.

Raman defeats ally-turned-rival Bass to become mayor of LA

The election data firm Decision Desk HQ has projected that Raman has defeated Bass in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, with Raman holding over 51% of the vote as of Thursday afternoon, compared to over 48% of the vote for Bass. While the final vote count may not be known for a week or so as ballots mailed in by Election Day continue to be counted, the current margins indicate that Raman has developed an insurmountable lead. The victory will make Raman, an immigrant born in Kerala, India, the first Asian American mayor in LA’s history as she replaces Bass, who was the first woman and second Black person to serve as mayor of the city. Raman, an urban planner and graduate of Harvard and MIT, has served on LA’s city council since 2020. In her election night address to supporters, before the results of the race were known, Raman vowed to address the city’s problems, declaring that Los Angeles “is worth fighting for every single day of our lives.”

The results of the Los Angeles race bring to an end a contest between two wings of the Democratic party with different visions for the city. As Blavity previously reported, Raman finished second to Bass in June’s open primary, setting up a general election runoff between the two Democrats. While the two women had been political allies who cooperated on issues such as combatting homelessness in the city, the race between them took on a more adversarial tone, with each criticizing the other’s policies and track record in the city. Raman specifically slammed Bass over the mayor’s handling of the fires that wreaked havoc in parts of the city in 2025, as well as the ongoing homelessness crisis and issues of police reform.

In a race shaped by Hollywood and Washington, two visions for LA competed

The Los Angeles race drew significant attention from Hollywood and from Washington, D.C. The mayoral race split support from Hollywood. Bass enjoyed support from major celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson and Jane Fonda. Raman, who is married to writer and producer Vali Chandrasekaran, drew upon support from entertainment figures such as Tina Fey and Mindy Kaling. Mayor Bass has frequently clashed with the Trump administration over the latter’s interventions into California, with Bass presenting herself as a defender of the city and the state against the president. Recently, for example, Bass responded to Trump’s controversial comment about Iran potentially bombing Los Angeles and San Diego, with the mayor warning Trump to “Keep LA out of your damn mouth.” Raman, meanwhile, has repeatedly spoken out against Trump administration policies, including the heavy-handed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns that have targeted Los Angeles. In response to “reports of violent ICE kidnappings in North Hollywood,” Raman recently posted, “LA is not a playground for the Trump regime’s inhumane operations, and Angelenos should not have to live in fear of going to work, taking their kids to school, or living their life.”

Raman’s victory is part of a larger wave of Democratic socialist wins, which saw dozens of candidates aligned with or backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) win multiple congressional seats as well as state and local races, including mayoral positions in Washington, D.C., and Providence, Rhode Island. Now, with Zohran Mamdani already serving as mayor of New York City, the two most populous cities in the United States will be led by Democratic socialists. During the mayoral campaign, some of Raman’s policies came under criticism, such as her opposition to stringent restrictions on homeless encampments — while the encampments have been condemned for concerns including safety, Raman has argued that clearing them is a “band-aid” solution that does not address the underlying causes of homelessness. Raman has also taken a stronger stance on police reform, such as pledging to replace current Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell, who was appointed by Bass in 2024.

Raman’s victory brings a new, more progressive vision to lead Los Angeles and contributes to the larger trend of DSA members assuming positions of power across the country. Now that she appears poised to assume control of Los Angeles’ highest office, Raman will be able to push her policies to promote housing, safety and economic security in the city.

The post Nithya Raman Beats Karen Bass To Become LA’s First Asian American Mayor As Democratic Socialists Now Lead NYC And LA appeared first on Blavity.