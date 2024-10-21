Open in App
    • Blavity

    Here’s When ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Season 2 Is Back And Everything Else We Know

    By Monique Jones,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18172e_0wG87Qvs00

    Rhythm + Flow Season 2 is getting ready to bring more rap talent to Netflix.

    The first half of the second season of the hip-hop reality competition series is set to drop on Netflix in late November.

    Who are the ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Season 2 judges?

    This season, Latto, Ludacris and DJ Khaled (who are taking over for Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.) are the season’s judges, ready to assess the newest rap talent from around the country.

    The last rapper standing will win $250,000 and the title of hip hop’s newest star.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0PcT_0wG87Qvs00
    Photo: Netflix

    The season will also feature experts in the industry including Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, GloRilla, Big Sean and Royce Da 5′ 9″.

    Eminem will also serve as a special guest judge with DJ Holiday serving as the house DJ for the audition rounds. DJ Moe Beats serves as the house DJ for the battle rounds with battle rapper SMACK guest hosting.

    When does ‘Rhythm + Flow’ premiere on Netflix and will there be two parts?

    The new season of Rhythm + Flow will drop in three parts:

    Part 1 (Episodes 201-204) premiering on Nov. 20.

    Part 2 (Episodes 205-207) premiering on Nov. 27.

    Part 3 (Episodes 208-210) premiering on Dec. 4.

    Check out the trailer for the season below.



    The post Here’s When ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Season 2 Is Back And Everything Else We Know appeared first on Blavity .

