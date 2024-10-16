Open in App
    • Blavity

    ‘A Thousand Blows’ Trailer: Malachi Kirby Becomes A Victorian Boxing Star In Hulu Series From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator

    By Monique Jones,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrG7R_0w9GdwNY00

    Malachi Kirby is a boxer in 1880s England in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu series, A Thousand Blows .

    The series comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and, like Peaky Blinders , is set in Victorian London, in which street gangs are carving up London for personal power. But in A Thousand Blows , gang violence is explored from the perspective of the underground boxing scene of the time.

    What is ‘A Thousand Blows’ about and who else stars?

    Kirby plays a boxer who makes his mark in both the boxing scene and in gang warfare. His character, Hezekiah Moscow, “finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End from Jamaica,” according to the description.

    “Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty ( The Crown ), leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets,” the description continues. “As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham ( Boiling Point , Boardwalk Empire ), a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.”

    The series also stars Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Aadm Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis and Robert Glenister.

    Knight serves as lead writer, spearheading a group of new writers including Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph. Tinge Krishnan directs and executive produces. Other directors include Nick Murphy, Ashley Walters and Coky Giedroyc.

    When does ‘A Thousand Blows’ premiere?

    Though a specific premiere date has not been announced, it is confirmed that A Thousand Blows will come to Hulu in 2025. Watch the trailer below:

    Graham serves as executive producer along side Hanna Walters for Matriarch Productions. Other executive producers include Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller, Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions and David Olusoga. Tom Miller serves as series producer with Barrington Robinson and Jo Johnson as producers. Disney+’s director of scripted content Lee Mason serves as executive producer.



    The post 'A Thousand Blows' Trailer: Malachi Kirby Becomes A Victorian Boxing Star In Hulu Series From 'Peaky Blinders' Creator appeared first on Blavity .

