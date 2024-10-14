Open in App
    Here’s What To Know About ‘A Great Day With J. Balvin’ And When It Premieres

    By Shanique Yates,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQejX_0w6OEiN200

    J. Balvin is the subject of a new Peacock docuseries .

    A Great Day with J. Balvin brings fans a step closer inside the life of the Columbian singer, taking them through adventures with a few familiar faces, while sharing life lessons he’s learned along the way.

    Dubbed the Prince of Reggaeton, J. Balvin’s breakthrough came during the 2010s thanks to big hits like “Mi Gente,” “Ay Camos,” and “Ginza.”

    As one of the best-selling Latin artists, J. Balvin has sold more than 35 million records worldwide and is the recipient of 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 6 Latin Grammy Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards, and several other accolades and achievements.

    What is ‘A Great Day With J. Balvin’ about?

    According to the show’s description:

    A Great Day With J. Balvin takes audiences on a personal journey with J Balvin and his captivating quest to uncover the secrets of a truly fulfilling life. J Balvin is joined by a handful of his celebrity friends as they embark on a series of unexpected and transformative adventures together.

    A longer synopsis reads in part, “Together, they embark on an adventure, exploring dynamic, unexpected, and transformative practices that serve as anchors in cultivating inner peace and resilience. Prepare to be entertained, moved, and enlightened by never-before-heard stories and insights that will leave you inspired and uplifted.”

    The show is hosted and executive produced J. Balvin himself.

    Who are some of the guest appearances?

    The six-episode series features appearances from NBA star Jimmy Butler and fellow musicians Saweetie, Demi Lovato and Anitta.

    Brooklyn Peltz Beckham also makes an appearance in an episode of the docuseries, along with actor Xolo Maridueña.

    When does ‘A Great Day With J. Balvin’ drop?

    All six episodes of A Great Day With J. Balvin premiere on Oct. 17 on Peacock.

    The series is produced by Exile Production and NBC News Studios.



    The post Here’s What To Know About ‘A Great Day With J. Balvin’ And When It Premieres appeared first on Blavity .

