🛒 Blanchard Retail Jobs: Multiple Family Dollar Management Roles

Blanchard’s retail scene is steady, and Family Dollar is hiring leaders to keep things running strong. If you like fast-paced work and helping neighbors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: Blanchard, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.27–$20.34 per hour

Run the whole store operation — sales, staffing, and customer service. This role is a fit if you’ve got retail leadership experience and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more) with room to grow.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 523 W Veterans Memorial Hwy, Blanchard, OK 73010

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, from opening/closing to stocking and helping customers. Good for someone who likes being hands-on, staying active, and building leadership skills in a busy retail setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back soon — new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.