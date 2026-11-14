Blairsville has some very special cats hoping for a cozy couch and a kind human to call their own. Here are a few sweet faces you can meet right now.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Shelter Humane Society

Contact: (706) 781-3843

Zima is a lovely young white kitty looking for a fresh start and a safe, indoor home. If you’ve been wanting a younger cat without the wild kitten stage, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Zima and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby/black

Brown tabby/black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mountain Shelter Humane Society

Contact: (706) 781-3843

Buggie is a tiny tabby baby who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. Kittens like her do best with lots of playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Buggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/black

White/black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Mountain Shelter Humane Society

Contact: (706) 781-3843

Mr. Mouser is a handsome black-and-white adult cat. If you prefer a more settled kitty instead of a wild kitten, he may be just what you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Mr. Mouser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mountain Shelter Humane Society

Contact: (706) 781-3843

Coven is a fluffy little longhair kitten with a rich brown coat. She’ll need regular brushing and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Coven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby/cream or ivory

Brown tabby/cream or ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mountain Shelter Humane Society

Contact: (706) 781-3843

Don’t let the name fool you—Pennywise is a sweet baby boy with soft tabby and cream coloring, ready to learn all about family life.

👉 Meet Pennywise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 1–2 years)

Adult (about 1–2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $75

Special note: FIV+ (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus positive)

(Feline Immunodeficiency Virus positive) Spayed & vaccinated: Yes (per listing)

Yes (per listing) Shelter/Rescue: Safe Pet Project Inc.

Contact: (706) 400-7076 ext. 2

Poppy is described as a gentle, loving kitty who was rescued, then fully vetted. During routine testing, she was found to be FIV+, so she needs an informed adopter who understands that many FIV+ cats can still live long, happy lives indoors with good care.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Blairsville, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the shelters listed above to ask about visits, applications, and current availability, and share this list with friends who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.