🏥 Blairsville, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Home Health Roles

Blairsville’s home health scene is busy right now, with solid openings for nurses and therapists who like one-on-one patient time. If you want to stay local and still grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Optum (Amedisys Home Health) Location: Blairsville, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $76,608 – $114,912/year (based on full-time)

Provide in-home physical therapy to help patients improve mobility, strength, balance, and safety so they can stay independent at home. This role is great if you like flexible, field-based work and want strong benefits and growth options within a large healthcare system.

Note: This PT role also appears on Indeed with the same details; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Optum (Amedisys Home Health) Location: Blairsville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,336 – $104,004/year

Lead the nursing and aide team for a home health care center, overseeing patient care quality, scheduling, documentation, and staff training. Ideal if you’re an RN with home health or hospice experience who’s ready to step into (or grow in) a leadership role while still staying connected to patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.