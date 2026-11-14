The Blair Public Library will host a kiwi bird puppet show with Miss Kayli on Tuesday, November 24, from 6:30–7:30 PM at 2233 Civic Dr, Blair, NE 68008. Families of all ages can enjoy an original story about a kiwi bird, stay for snacks after the show, and make their own interactive puppet craft. For questions, call (402) 426-3617 or text (402) 307-6468.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Blair Public Library