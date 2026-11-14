Blair’s food scene is busy right now, from fast food to senior living and big-box retail. If you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 970 Washington St, Blair, NE 68008

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew in a fast-paced Burger King, handling team supervision, customer issues, inventory checks, and cash counts. Good fit if you’re a natural leader who wants growth and access to perks like scholarships and wellness programs (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 970 Washington St, Blair, NE 68008

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role taking orders, running the register, making food, and keeping the restaurant clean. Great entry-level job if you want flexible hours, fast-paced work, and access to Burger King’s scholarship and discount programs (based on eligibility).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1882 Holly St, Blair, NE 68008

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$32 per hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Work in the deli/bakery making and decorating cakes and other items, helping customers at the counter, and keeping everything clean and food-safe. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and the Live Better U education program with tuition fully covered for eligible programs.

Employer: Arvum Senior Living

Location: Blair, NE (assisted living/memory care community)

(assisted living/memory care community) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare hot and cold menu items for residents, working grill, sauté, salad bar, and service line while following food safety and portion standards. Offers competitive pay, access to wages before payday, benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with match, paid training, and chances to grow in senior living.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.