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American Football
Blair Bears play Gretna East for trip to Lincoln
7 days ago
The Blair Bears football team plays Gretna East at 8:00 PM on November 13, 2026, in Gretna with a trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on the line. Fans are encouraged to wear purple and support the team.
More information: https://t.co/6xFib9U9oz
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Blair (City Administration)
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