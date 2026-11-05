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Blair
Fallen tree blocking part of 21st Street
3 days ago
A fallen tree and debris are blocking 21st Street between Park Street and Nebraska Street in Blair while City of Blair Public Works crews clear the area. Drivers should avoid this stretch of 21st Street and give workers extra space for safety.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Blair, NE
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