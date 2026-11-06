🏥 Blair, NE Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings Now Hiring

Blair’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and clinical staff who want to stay close to home. If you’re looking for steady hours, strong benefits, and a tight-knit team, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Memorial Community Hospital & Health System

Memorial Community Hospital & Health System Location: Blair, NE

Type: Full-time , three 12-hour night shifts (6:00 PM – 6:30 AM)

, three 12-hour (6:00 PM – 6:30 AM) Salary: Not listed ($10,000 LPN hiring bonus)

Med/surg role on a community-focused team, caring for a wide mix of patients. Comes with a hiring bonus, strong benefits, PTO, retirement match, and tuition help.

Employer: Memorial Community Hospital & Health System

Memorial Community Hospital & Health System Location: Blair, NE

Type: Full-time , weekday days, shared on-call rotation

, weekday days, shared Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons in the OR, keep things sterile, and help across Preop/Postop. Great fit if you have OR or sterile processing experience and want steady weekday hours plus full benefits.

Employer: Memorial Community Hospital & Health System

Memorial Community Hospital & Health System Location: Blair, NE

Type: Full-time , three 12-hour night shifts (6:00 PM – 6:30 AM)

, three 12-hour (6:00 PM – 6:30 AM) Salary: Not listed ($10,000 RN hiring bonus)

Hands-on med/surg RN role with a strong focus on patient-centered care and teamwork across units. Includes hiring bonus, PTO, health/dental/vision, disability, retirement match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Crowell Memorial Home (non-profit)

(non-profit) Location: Blair, NE 68008

Type: Full-time or Part-time , day/evening/night shifts available

, available Salary: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour

Lead resident care in a long-term care setting where relationships matter. Flexible shifts, good hourly pay, and benefits like 401(k), health, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.