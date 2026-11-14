Blaine’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like talking with customers, working with your hands, or keeping displays looking sharp. Here are a few good picks hiring now.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Location: Blaine, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour + tips

Front-line role greeting customers, selling wash memberships, and keeping cars clean and shiny in a fast-paced, mostly outdoor setting. Comes with same-day pay, PTO from day one, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Blaine, MN

Type: Full-time, daytime

Pay Range: $15.50–$16.15/hour

Daytime role setting up displays, fixing signage and pricing, and keeping products easy to find, with most work off the sales floor. Offers a set weekday schedule, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Cub Foods (Blaine South – Northtown Drive)

(Blaine South – Northtown Drive) Location: Blaine, MN

Type: Part-time

Stock and rotate fresh produce, build displays, and help shoppers find what they need in the produce department. Includes a flexible schedule, employee discount, weekly pay on a union scale, and access to union benefits for eligible team members.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Blaine stores update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.