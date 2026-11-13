📅 Breakfast with Santa at Blaine City Hall

Bring the kids to Blaine City Hall for a fun morning at the “North Pole” with Santa.

Children ages 10 and younger get a continental breakfast, holiday crafts, and time to visit with Santa.

Your $25 resident / $30 nonresident registration includes:

Breakfast for one child and one adult

Crafts for one child

A visit with Santa

Dates & Times:

Saturday, December 12 – 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM, or Noon

– Saturday, December 19 – 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM, or Noon

Location: Blaine City Hall

Registration is required. Reserve your spot and pick your session time at BlaineMN.gov/Register.