undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blaine
📅 Breakfast with Santa at Blaine City Hall (Dec 12 & 19)
7 days ago
📅 Breakfast with Santa at Blaine City Hall
Bring the kids to Blaine City Hall for a fun morning at the “North Pole” with Santa.
Children ages 10 and younger get a continental breakfast, holiday crafts, and time to visit with Santa.
Your $25 resident / $30 nonresident registration includes:
- Breakfast for one child and one adult
- Crafts for one child
- A visit with Santa
Dates & Times:
- Saturday, December 12 – 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM, or Noon
- Saturday, December 19 – 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM, or Noon
Location: Blaine City Hall
Registration is required. Reserve your spot and pick your session time at BlaineMN.gov/Register.
More Info: Breakfast with Santa • Blaine, MN
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.