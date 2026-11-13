Blaine’s retail and service scene is busy right now, and a few solid frontline roles are open. These are good fits if you like people, want steady hours, and are open to moving up.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)

Holiday Stationstores (Circle K) Location: Blaine, MN – 9933 Ulysses Street NE

– 9933 Ulysses Street NE Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

(evenings, weekdays + weekends) Pay: $15.50 – $18.50/hour

Help run a busy convenience store: hiring, training, cash handling, and keeping the store running smoothly. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonuses, paid vacation, tuition help) and clear paths into store management.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Blaine, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.50 – $17.75/hour

Lead the team alongside the Store Leader, focusing on customer service, staffing, merchandising, and store safety. Offers full-time hours, management training, bonus potential, PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and strong “promote from within” culture.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Location: Blaine, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline role greeting customers, selling wash memberships, and keeping cars clean and shiny in a fast-paced, mostly outdoor setting. Includes same-day pay access, PTO from day one, benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of training if you want to grow in customer service or sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the schedule or growth path is exactly what you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.