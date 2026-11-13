Blaine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and pharmacy pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #5976, 11505 Ulysses St NE, Blaine, MN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $23–$36/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the pharmacy team in a busy supercenter, helping customers with prescriptions and health needs while keeping operations running smoothly. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and a fully paid education program (Live Better U).

Employer: St. Croix Hospice

Location: Blaine, MN

Type: Full-Time (Mon–Fri with on-call)

(Mon–Fri with on-call) Salary: $95,000–$110,000/year

Lead and mentor a hospice clinical team, oversee patient care plans, and support nurses in the field. Ideal for an RN with hospice or home health experience who wants leadership responsibility plus solid benefits, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Health Dimensions Group

Location: Covers communities in Blaine, MN and Sauk Rapids, MN

Type: Full-Time

Compensation: Includes 10% incentive plan opportunity (pay based on experience and market)

Regional RN leadership role supporting assisted living communities, focusing on mentoring nurses, quality of care, and regulatory compliance. Good fit if you love senior care, coaching teams, and want flexibility plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.