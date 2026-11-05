🏥 Blaine, MN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings Over $65/hr

Blaine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both medical and dental pros. Here are a few strong roles hiring now if you want steady hours and good pay close to home.

Employer: North Memorial Health

North Memorial Health Location: Blaine, MN (with options to also work in New Hope, Maple Grove, Elk River, Minnetonka)

(with options to also work in New Hope, Maple Grove, Elk River, Minnetonka) Salary: $143,807 – $148,113/year (full-time base)

(full-time base) Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, exempt

Schedule: 80 hours per pay period, 12-hour day/evening shifts, weekends by rotation, no call, on-site

Work in a busy urgent care setting seeing patients of all ages, backed by a large health system with EPIC, comprehensive health benefits, 401k, and CME + paid professional fees. Open to Nurse Practitioners or Physician Assistants with Minnesota licensure and DEA; prior urgent care or specialty experience is preferred.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Blaine, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join a modern, growing dental practice focused on preventive care and long-term patient relationships. You’ll handle cleanings, screenings, patient education, and charting while working closely with dentists and a hygiene team in a team-based, patient-centered setting.

Employer: Blaine Lakes Dental

Location: Blaine, MN (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: From $65.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Decades-established private practice with a small, supportive team and Guided Biofilm Therapy to make hygiene work easier on your body. Offers $65/hr+, 401(k) match, health insurance/health care stipend, paid time off, paid holidays, and an in-house dental plan; new grads are welcome with a patient-first mindset and a valid MN hygiene license.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.