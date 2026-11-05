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🏭 Blaine, MN Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Blaine’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on shop work to leadership roles. If you like building, fixing, or leading on the production floor, these are worth a look.
Production Supervisor (1st Shift)
- Employer: nVent
- Location: Blaine, MN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $62,900 – $116,900/year
Lead a production team at a global electrical solutions company. You’ll train and coach operators, drive Lean improvements, keep the floor safe and efficient, and support new processes and products.
Assembly Operator Lead – Weekend
- Employer: nVent
- Location: Blaine, MN
- Type: Full-time, weekend shift
- Salary: $23.90 – $44.40/hour
Perfect if you like leading on the floor and don’t mind weekend hours. You’ll guide daily assembly work, champion safety, track performance, and push continuous improvement using Lean and Kaizen.
Quality Control Inspector
- Employer: Best Source Electronics
- Location: Blaine, MN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00 – $21.00/hour
Hands-on quality role inspecting cable assemblies and wire harnesses. Good fit if you’re detail-focused and have experience with crimping, soldering, connectors, and basic electrical testing.
Digital Print Production Operator / Customer Service
- Employer: Print Central
- Location: Blaine, MN (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM
- Salary: $20.00 – $32.00/hour
Mix of digital print production and light customer service in a small print shop. You’ll run digital presses and finishing equipment, check quality, and help customers with orders and files.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and training.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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