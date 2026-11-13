🚧 Trail Creek Road closing for winter Nov. 16

Trail Creek Road will close for the winter on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Blaine County, working with the Lost River Highway District, is shutting the road for the season to keep travel safe during winter weather.

Once the gate is closed, there will be no winter maintenance on Trail Creek Road. That means no plowing or upkeep, so please:

Plan your trips now

Use alternate routes for the rest of the winter

This affects anyone who normally drives Trail Creek Road—residents, commuters, and visitors.

Stay safe and plan ahead when traveling in and out of Blaine County this winter.