A Delta College nursing student from Saginaw County, Michigan, identified on social media as Chloe Duranso, has issued a public apology after a social media video in which she made explicit threats against Muslims, according to ABC12, which did not name her.

The video, which circulated widely this week, showed the woman expressing anger over the midterm election results, especially after Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s U.S. Senate race. El-Sayed is the first Muslim elected to the Senate.

The station quoted her as saying, “If I see a (expletive) Muslim come knocking on my (expletive) window in the middle of (expletive) Saginaw, they are getting (expletive) killed, I swear to God.” She also said, “I will hit them with my (expletive) car.”

Michigan State Rep. Mai Xiong, a Democrat who represents the 13th House District in Macomb County, called on a Saginaw-area police agency to investigate the post. Xiong, who was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and has relatives in the Saginaw area, said she was “very upset, and also very concerned, because this person made some very specific and very explicit threats.” She said that if law enforcement determined it was warranted, the woman should be arrested and charged with a hate crime.

As of a Nov. 13 update, the station reported that neither the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department nor the Michigan State Police had been contacted about the post, and it remained unclear which agency would handle a complaint if one were filed.

Delta College sent a statement to students and staff saying it cannot disclose the student’s status. The school also said people have a right to freedom of speech and expression, which legally includes viewpoints others may find offensive, uncomfortable or contrary to institutional beliefs. That message drew criticism on social media. Xiong said she did not think the statement made other students feel inclusive or safe.

Duranso later provided a written apology to the station. “I want to sincerely apologize to the Muslim community,” she wrote. “I recognize that my words have been hurtful and offensive, and I am genuinely sorry to anyone who felt disrespected or targeted by them.” She said she was taking accountability for the hurt she caused, that she never intended for the situation to reach this point, and that her apology was “not meant to excuse anything or dismiss anyone’s feelings.”

She also apologized to “former employers and coworkers” for the stress, disruption and unwanted attention, and to Delta College and local law enforcement for the volume of calls they received. She asked for privacy, saying her personal information had been shared and her family had been contacted, and wrote that she is “choosing to focus on my family, my future, and the little life I have to look forward to welcoming.”

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which also did not name her, welcomed the apology. Executive Director Dawud Walid commended Xiong’s leadership and called the episode “a sign of growing anti-Muslim bigotry in the state of Michigan.” He encouraged the student to visit a local mosque “so she can interact with fellow Michiganders of the Islamic faith,” and said hostility toward Michigan Muslims had increased during the 2026 midterm cycle amid nationwide rhetoric targeting El-Sayed.

There has been no public confirmation of an arrest, criminal charges or a change in the student’s enrollment. The station’s latest update, dated Nov. 13, said local and state police had not been contacted about the video.

The post Chloe Duranso Apologizes After Video Threatening Muslims, As Lawmaker Seeks Hate Crime Probe first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.