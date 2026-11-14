Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma drew widespread criticism this week after a post about an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza in which he mourned the dead and said such hospitals “are used as command centers for Hamas.”

On Thursday, Kuzma quoted a CNN report on the strike and wrote, “Praying for the lost souls at Nasser Hospital. Doctors and children dying in hospitals that are much needed in the region that are used as command centers for Hamas. Truly evil. Free Palestine.”

Palestinian officials said an Israeli strike shortly after midnight Thursday hit the surgery unit at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, the largest hospital in southern Gaza. They said at least six people were killed, including a surgeon and a 13-year-old boy who had been scheduled for surgery, and that dozens of people were wounded. The Israeli military said it carried out a “precise strike” targeting Mohammed Abu Ismail, whom it identified as the commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade, and other fighters it said were “hiding inside” the hospital. The military alleged the compound had been turned into a headquarters and said it had issued advance warnings.

The hospital’s director, Dr. Ahmed al-Fara, said two missiles were fired at the surgical building, that one did not explode, and that the hospital received no warning, according to the BBC. Hamas denied using the hospital for military purposes and called the Israeli account “a blatant attempt to justify a documented crime targeting a civilian medical facility.” It has not been independently confirmed that the commander was among those killed.

Minutes after his post, Kuzma replied to U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois, who had called the bombing of hospitals a war crime, writing, “Hamas command center why don’t you mention that. Instead of baiting for popularity, likes and retweets how about you inform your followers with the full context.” The original post remained up as of Saturday and had been viewed more than 5 million times.

The comments prompted a wave of criticism on X. Activist Shaun King wrote, “It’s disgusting that @KyleKuzma is now a full blown Zionist and mouthpiece for Israel. It’s weird.” Kuzma replied Saturday, “Yep facts are disgusting.”

Journalist and academic Marc Lamont Hill, quoting Kuzma’s original post, wrote, “With all due respect, you have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Kuzma, who has remained with the Bucks after Milwaukee traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in June, has previously drawn attention for outspoken posts, including comments this summer about athletes who complain about taxes and fees. He did not delete Thursday’s post or issue a separate statement retracting it.

The post Kyle Kuzma Draws Criticism After Comments On Israeli Strike At Gaza Hospital first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.