Nina Thomas, the estranged wife of former NFL safety Earl Thomas, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to defraud him of more than $2.7 million, according to a federal court document obtained by TMZ.

The document, reported Friday, says she will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a deal with prosecutors. That count carries a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The agreement also makes her and co-defendant Kevin Thompson jointly responsible for $3,497,444.64 in restitution. Those figures are the terms written into the deal. They are not a sentence, and a judge would still have to accept a plea in court before the count is a conviction.

Under the same agreement, Thompson will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the document says. The cocaine count carries a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

A federal grand jury in New Orleans indicted Nina Thomas and Thompson in December 2024 on charges that included conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. Thompson was also charged with drug and firearm offenses. They were arrested Dec. 16, 2024. The remaining counts would typically stay on the indictment until a court accepts a plea.

Federal prosecutors alleged the scheme began in September 2021, after Nina Thomas filed for divorce in 2020. They accused the defendants of moving money from Earl Thomas’ bank accounts into accounts they controlled, including large cash withdrawals, and of spending $28,796 on a Hermès Birkin handbag and $52,890 on a Porsche Panamera. Prosecutors also said $5,500 was charged to his credit card for a plastic surgery procedure.

That divorce filing came after an April 2020 incident in Austin. According to a Travis County arrest warrant obtained at the time by ESPN, Nina Thomas told police she used Snapchat to track her husband to a rental home because she believed he was cheating on her, and that she found Earl Thomas and his brother, Seth, in separate bedrooms with two other women. Police said she pointed Earl’s handgun at his head from less than a foot away. She told officers she had taken the gun to “scare him.”

Nina Thomas was arrested and charged with first-degree felony burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they said they found her with a knife and chasing Earl, who was holding the gun. Earl Thomas was not arrested. An attorney for Nina Thomas said she had been “wrongfully arrested.”

The couple married in 2016. Thomas, a Super Bowl XLVIII champion who spent nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Baltimore Ravens, has not played in the NFL since 2019. When the federal charges became public in December 2024, prosecutors said more than $2.7 million had been taken without his knowledge.

The court document does not set a date for a change-of-plea hearing, and no new statement from Earl Thomas or from Nina Thomas’ attorneys was included in Friday’s report.

The post Earl Thomas’ Estranged Wife Nina Agrees To Plead Guilty In $2.7 Million Fraud Case first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.