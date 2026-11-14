Brittany Renner and Celina Powell are teaming up for a new Zeus Network project titled “Toxic Twins,” according to a promotional video posted by Zeus founder Lemuel Plummer on Instagram and widely shared Friday.

The roughly 90-second montage, watermarked with Plummer’s handle and the Zeus logo, shows the two women in a studio setting that includes a red lounge and a conference room, with the show’s title displayed on a screen behind them. Title cards in the promo read “Toxic Twins,” “Streaming Live,” “November 16th” and “Only On Zeus.”

Powell quickly signaled that the collaboration is real. Her X biography now describes her as “1/2 of toxic twins” and tags Renner’s official account. Shortly after the promo began circulating Friday afternoon, Powell posted a photo of herself and Renner seated with Plummer at a conference table, using only devil-face emojis as the caption. Renner later reposted that photo from her official account.

https://twitter.com/celinapowellduh/status/2121394196435369996

The pairing had already been teased earlier in the week, when a table selfie of Renner, Powell and Plummer circulated, including in a story Renner shared, with the caption “who’s the most toxic person in this pic.” A shorter clip from the same gathering made the rounds before the longer promo landed Friday.

Renner, a social media personality who this month shared a no-caption mirror selfie that drew a huge reaction, earlier this year discussed starting a podcast after her marriage to rapper Kevin Gates and the birth of her child with NBA player P.J. Washington.

Powell, who in October apologized for publicly discussing successful men she said she had been involved with, has now tied her public profile to the new title. The promo is stylized and raunchy, in keeping with the unscripted tone of Zeus programming, but it does not formally spell out the format beyond the title cards and the pairing of the two women.

The streaming network, known for unscripted series such as “Baddies,” has not issued a separate news release, and a dedicated show listing was not immediately found on its website. The Nov. 16 date and the “streaming live, only on Zeus” language come from the title cards in Plummer’s promotional video.

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