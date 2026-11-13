Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he is “foaming at the mouth” for this month’s release of “Grand Theft Auto VI,” playing along with a joke that the game was the reason he retired.

The remark came on “Not Just Football,” the podcast hosted by Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. In a clip the show posted Friday, Heyward told Tomlin that co-host Hayden Walsh had offered an explanation for the retirement, then asked Walsh to “go ahead and say it.”

“Oh, because GTA 6 comes out November 19th,” Walsh said in the clip. “I’m foaming at the mouth,” Tomlin replied, smiling as official artwork for the game appeared on screen.

Rockstar Games has set the release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” for Nov. 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, six days after the clip circulated.

The joke came after Tomlin talked about how his video game hobby became a public story, especially after he shared a Minecraft world he had been building. “The narrative has been shaped up to be a big deal. Like, man, like I was running home to Minecraft,” he said. “It was more about Daddin’ for me.” He said that when the season ended and he had weekends free, he was trying to spend time with his children, “but they’re locked in their room playing video games all weekend, and it’s like I’m disturbing them.” Playing with them, he said, gave him hours “to hear about things going on in their life, listen to them interact, and kind of infuse a little knowledge.”

Heyward, who said he had only recently learned the extent of his former coach’s gaming, also recalled Tomlin mentioning that he had been playing Red Dead. The conversation then turned to the retirement bit and “GTA 6.” The exchange was clearly presented as a joke, not as Tomlin’s account of why he left the Steelers.

Tomlin stepped down in January after 19 seasons, following a wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans. Pittsburgh had not won a postseason game since 2017, and late last season some fans had even chanted for him to be fired. In April, he said the move was not an “overnight decision,” that there is “a loneliness with leadership,” and that veteran players such as Heyward, T.J. Watt and Chris Boswell “were worthy of the excitement and the optimism associated with new leadership.” He has since joined NBC‘s “Football Night in America” as an analyst.

The post Mike Tomlin Says He’s ‘Foaming At The Mouth’ For Grand Theft Auto VI first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.