Rashee Rice may be facing a painful financial situation, and this time, the problem has nothing to do with dropping passes or losing a football game.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is reportedly putting his Super Bowl memorabilia up for sale as he deals with expensive legal bills.

Yes, a Super Bowl keepsake could be heading to a new owner. Apparently, legal representation does not come with a championship discount!

Writing on the Huddle Up substack, sports business writer Joe Pompliano analyzed Rice‘s full bankruptcy filings and uncovered some very notable details. Rice has less than $14,000 in his checking account ($13,600), which amounts to a little less than his monthly take-home pay, which is a shade under $15,000. However, he almost $3.5 million, the majority of which consists of money to be paid out via settlements in court and legal fees. His total assets amount to approximately $677,000. He does not have any investments, including stocks and bonds. Perhaps the most stark details are that not only does he rent an apartment from former teammate and fellow Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but that he is willing to sell his $160,000 Super Bowl ring if he needs to.

For an NFL player, winning a Super Bowl is supposed to be a dream come true. You celebrate with teammates, collect your championship jewelry, and enjoy the rewards of reaching the top of the sport. Selling that same ring to deal with legal expenses is certainly not the victory lap anyone imagined.

As Pompliano notes in the article itself, Rice made the interesting decision to file for Chapter 7 v.s. Chapter 13 bankruptcy. This is important because Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows one to alter the repayment of the debt such that there is a greater amount of time to pay it off. Channel 7, on the other hand, wipes it out fully. Whilst Pompliano frames it as a decision by the Chiefs WR, the reality is that Rice’s debt far exceeds that of the limit of just over $500,000 of unsecured debt – with almost of his money owed coming through that channel. Rice could have used Chapter 11 bankruptcy instead to restructure his debt payments, but that is far more expensive and takes far more time.

For now, the reported sale raises plenty of questions about Rice’s next move and whether he will eventually regret parting with such an important piece of his football history.

One thing is certain: winning a Super Bowl is difficult, but keeping everything that comes with it can sometimes be just as challenging.

The post Rashee Rice Goes Broke As He Puts Super Bowl Ring On Sale To Pay Lawyer Fees first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.