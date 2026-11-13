Cam Skattebo learned an important lesson during the New York Giants’ latest defeat. Not every stadium snack deserves a spot in your stomach, especially when you are about to play an NFL game.

The Giants running back threw up on the sideline during his team’s 24-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday. And the reason behind the uncomfortable moment was a food choice that probably will not be appearing on any professional athlete’s nutrition plan anytime soon.

A pretzel-wrapped hot dog!

Yes, while fans were enjoying snacks in the stands, Skattebo apparently discovered that the specialty stadium food was not his best friend. The tasty-looking combination ended up causing him serious stomach trouble.

“I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog. Didn’t sit right in the stomach,” Skattebo said while shaking his head. “Nothing crazy, got rid of it. Felt good after.” Each athlete has their own tricks of the trade when it comes to loading up for games, and perhaps the pretzel-wrapped hot dog has served Skattebo well in the past. Skattebo seemed to indicate that he’s consumed a hot dog prior to a game before, and further noted that Thursday is not the only time a pregame meal has won the battle. “NFL on Prime Video” sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung revealed early in the second quarter that Skattebo, while sitting on the Giants’ bench, leaned over and “threw up at his feet, onto the turf.” She said the medical staff tended to him but he soon smiled and laughed before throwing a towel over the mess he created during a scoreless game. “That’s all part of the fun for Skattebo,” analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. Retorted play-by-play man Al Michaels: “Just housekeeping as well, right?”

There is nothing quite like preparing for an intense NFL battle and suddenly finding yourself fighting for your life against a hot dog.

Skattebo, to use common slang, puked and rallied and would have been one of the Giants’ heroes had they not wasted a fourth-quarter lead in a potentially devastating loss. He rushed for 78 yards and two scores on 18 touches, taking control of the backfield in his return after missing Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. Skattebo gave the Giants a 7-3 lead with 2:35 left in the first half on a one-yard score, and his 13-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter put Big Blue ahead 14-10.

Hopefully, Skattebo has learned his lesson. Before the next game, he might want to stick with something a little lighter.

The post Cam Skattebo Reveals Meal That Made Him Throw Up During Giants’ Defeat first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.